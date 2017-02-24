TRL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Lake Oswego 49, Canby 42

It was a season full of close, competitive girls basketball games in the Three Rivers League. The final game of the regular season fell right in line.

With not much to play for other than raising their playoff seeds, the Lake Oswego Lakers and Canby Cougars met Thursday night at Lake Oswego. The intensity of the game far overshadowed its relative significance. The Lakers outscored the Cougars 14-4 in the final period to pull out a 49-42 victory, evening the season series against the Cougars. Both teams will advance to the 6A state tournament and hit the road for the opening round.

Lake Oswego forced 21 Canby turnovers leading to 20 points, which proved to be the difference in the game. Laker senior Morgan McKinney, a four-year varsity standout at Lake Oswego, led the defensive charge with five steals to go with a team-leading 15 points. Six-foot freshman Sydney Erikstrup added three more steals to go with 13 points and a pair of blocked shots.

The Lakers started the game slowly, missing on seven of their first eight shots in the first period. But the closed the quarter on fire, hitting their last six shots in a 14-4 run that foreshadowed the final period.

Leading 18-10 at the end of one, the Lakers extended their lead to 27-18 on an Erikstrup basket with 3:40 to go in the quarter. But Canby went on an 8-2 run to close the half. The Cougars went to the foul line 11 times in the second quarter, connecting on eight attempts.

The Cougars caught up to the Lakers on a basket and a free throw by Cassidy Posey early in the third quarter, then regained the lead on an Alice Lamber free throw midway through the quarter. Cassidy Posey poured in nine of her team-leading 15 points in the third quarter as Canby pulled in front by four before a McKinney free throw cut the lead to 38-35 entering the final quater.

In that quarter, Cianne Cates missed a layup before the Cougars turned the ball over on three straight possessions, capped by an Erikstrup steal and assist to McKinney for a go-ahead layup and a Lake Oswego 40-38 lead. Katie Odell broke a more than four minute Canby scoring drought with an inside basket to tie the game at 40-40, but the Lakers responded as McKinney set up Erikstrup for the go-ahead basket, hit another free throw and Erikstup scored again in the paint to put Lake Oswego up 45-40 with 2:36 left.

Freshman Ally Odell scored on a rebound putback with 1:30 remaining, but that would be the last of Canby’s points as Gillian Mair and Katy Gilbert each hit a pair of free throws in the final 30 seconds to seal the win.

The C0ugars shot 42-percent from the field (15-36) and missed all five of their three-point shot attempts. Lake Oswego shot 44-percent (19-43) and hit 2-of-3 from downtown, both coming from freshman guard Lindsay Drango during their 14-4 first quarter run. The Lakers turned the ball over 13 times and outscored Canby 20-11 in points off turnovers.

Canby and Lake Oswego will each enter the 6A state tournament as at-large selections, after finishing fourth and sixth respectively in the TRL. Lake Oswego jumped two spots to #23 in the power rankings, while Canby slipped three spots to #21. The 6A girls basketball tournament opens with first-round action on Wednesday. Play-in games will be played on Saturday.