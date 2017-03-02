OSAA 6A GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS: Westview 51, Forest Grove 38

The Westview girls will join the Wildcat boys in the second round of the OSAA 6A playoffs.

Kamryn Jones and Alexis Meyer each had double-doubles and the Wildcats (16-7) used a huge height advantage to dominate the interior in a 51-38 victory over the Forest Grove Vikings (15-10) at Westview High School Wednesday night.

Four of the Metro Leagues five tournament entries advanced to the second round with wins Wednesday with three of them winning matchups against Greater Valley Conference teams. Top-ranked Southridge had no trouble with Sprague, winning 74-32. Jesuit won a defensive battle with McNary 37-25. Sunset also moved on with a 49-35 win over Lake Oswego. Only Glencoe fell on the road to North Medford 48-41, avoiding a third meeting with the Skyhawks in the second round.

The Wildcats outrebounded the Vikings 34-23 led by Jones, who put up game-highs of 20 points and 14 rebounds, her tenth double-double of the season. It was the ninth straight double-figure scoring game for the six-foot sophomore and came on the heels of a 16-point, 16-rebound performance in Westview’s final regular season game against Liberty.

Meyer had ten rebounds by halftime and finished with 12 points and 12 boards along with two blocked shots.

The Wildcats exerted their physical dominance right away, swatting three Forest Grove shots in the first three minutes. A Yu Ishii three-pointer broke a 2-2 tie and Westview would never relinquish the lead after racing to a 14-4 advantage at the end of one period and a 20-6 lead in the second quarter. Westview’s first period was characterized by quick runs up the floor after defensive rebounds and aggressive dribble penetration, particularly from Meyer, who had four points, five rebounds and two blocks in the first eight minutes.

In the second period, the Wildcats began to pump the ball inside to Jones, a player that Forest Grove had no defensive answer for. The Vikings collapsed two and three players on Jones in the first quarter, holding her to a pair of free throws, but the Second Team All-Metro post got loose for nine points in the second period as the Wildcats went into halftime up 29-18.

Then came the lull. Westview shot 50-percent from the field in the first half, but went the entire third quarter without a field goal (0-11), while Forest Grove got three-pointers from Katie Rebsom and Kinsey Barnett to pull within five points. Freshman Olivia Grosse hit a short baseline jumper with 1:11 to go in the third quarter and the Vikings were within 33-28. Three more shots to get within a basket went wanting and that was the score headed into the fourth period until Nicole Flennaugh drained her second thriee of the night. After two missed shots by Barnett, Meyer hit a pair of free throws and Westview’s lead was back to double-digits. A rebound putback by Jones followed by a a three-point play on another offensive rebound putback gave the Wildcats a 43-28 lead and Flennaugh capped a 12-0 run with another goal with 3:56 remaining and the ‘Cats kepth a double-digit lead bump the rest of the way.

Westview held Forest Grove to 27-percent shooting (14-52) and 5-for-21 from beyond the arc (24%), while outscoring the Vikings 16-5 at the free throw line. Meyer hit eight consecutive free throws before missing her final attempt. The ‘Cats hit 16-for-20 at the charity stripe (80%). Jones was 8-for-11 from the field and 4-for-5 at the line and added three steals and a block to her double-double effort. Flennaugh tacked on 14 points.

Rebsom led Forest Grove with 12 points and three assists. Senior guard McKenzie Long, a First Team All-Greater Valley Conference selection, struggled in her final high school game, finishing with six points, three assists, three rebounds and four turnovers. Long and Rebsom, Forest Grove’s leading scorers during the regular season, combined to go 5-for-21 from the field. Ashlie Collins, a 5-8 post also playing her final game, managed a team-high six rebounds, but scored just two points while facing the 6-0 Jones, 5-11 Katie O’Connell and 6-3 Leslie Curtiss on Westview’s front line.

The Wildcats will play at Clackamas Saturday night for a trip to the state quarterfinals. The third-seeded Cavaliers, the Mount Hood Conference champions, cruised past McMinnville 69-37 in their playoff opener.