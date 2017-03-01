OSAA 6A BOYS TOURNAMENT: Southridge 66, Forest Grove 55

The Southridge Skyhawks have earned a rubber match against the Metro League champs.

Seniors Robert Hester and Tyler Galvin combined for 16 of Southridge’s 19 points in the second period as the Skyhawks (16-9) used a 13-0 quarter-opening run to pull away for good in a 66-55 victory over Forest Grove Tuesday night at Southridge High School in the opening round of the OSAA 6A boys basketball playoffs.

Beaverton (21-4) cruised past Barlow 92-56 to set up a second-round home matchup against the Skyhawks Friday night. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. and be broadcast live on KUIK 1360. Westview and Jesuit also advanced with wins Tuesday. The Wildcats defeated Roosevelt 74-58 and will entertain Tigard Friday night after the Tigers dispatched South Salem 66-54. Jesuit coughed up a big lead late but held on to defeat Lakeridge 81-75 and will need to upset top-ranked Jefferson on the road in order to reach the state tournament final site for a 6A-leading ninth consecutive year. Century’s season ended at 3rd-seeded Clackamas with a 67-42 loss.

Southridge’s interior size and perimeter length flummoxed the Vikings (16-9) all night, forcing 17 turnovers in the first three quarters as the Skyhawks took a 51-36 lead into the final period.

The Vikings, who twice earlier had cut Southridge double-digit leads to seven, had one final run in them as Bailey Evers canned a three-pointer with 3:10 remaining in the game to make it 55-48. But Forest Grove missed two crucial one-and-one free throw opportunities, while Southridge scored on a long inbounds pass from Ryan Lambert to Brock Henry and hit 6-of-8 at the free throw line in the final minute to seal the win.

Hester led the Skyhawks with 14 points and Galvin added 13. Zach Galvin provided a defensive spark off the bench during Southridge’s game-clinching run and finished the game with 10 points. Forest Grove’s Bailey Evers led all scorers with 17 points, 14 of which came in the second half.

The Vikings struggled to find open looks on the perimeter in the early going as Southridge extended its 2-3 and 1-3-1 zones out beyond the three-point line to limit Forest Grove’s deep gunners. Trying to patiently work for openings, the Vikes coughed up the ball six times in the opening quarter, but trailed just 10-9 at the end of one.

After an opening turnover in the second quarter, the Hawks scored on six consecutive possessions, including three straight transition baskets to zip out to a 23-9 lead. Six-foot-eight senior post Robert Hester punctuated the run with a thunderous, two-handed dunk off a slip pass from Tyler Galvin. The Vikings finally got on the board on a pair of Kyle Thompson free throws, ending a five-and-half minute scoreless streak. Forest Grove never recovered from that lapse.

Leading 29-20 at halftime, the Skyhawks outscored Forest Grove 22-16 in the third period to garner its largest lead of the contest. Southridge was machine-like in its efficiency in the third quarter, depositing nine of its 13 shots in the hole, including 4-of-6 from three-point range. Four different players hit threes and seven different players scored in the quarter.

In the middle periods, Southridge shot a blistering 67-percent from the field and finished the game at 54-percent (26-48). Forest Grove shot a respectable 46-percent (19-41), but connected on just 4-of-16 from three-point range, well below its season average (37%). The turnover deficit proved to be too much to overcome for the visitors, who turned the ball over 17 times in the first three periods. A sloppy fourth quarter pushed Southridge’s turnover total to 15. The Skyhawks had a 21-9 advantage in points off turnovers heading into the final quarter.

Brock Henry led the Skyhawks with four steals to go with eight points. Kyle Thompson, Forest Grove’s junior point guard, scored 12 points and dished out four assists, but facing constant double-teams and traps, was forced into eight turnovers. Zach Stanich added 10 points for the Vikings and a game-high eight rebounds. The Vikings acquitted themselves well inside against Southridge’s imposing twin towers of Hester and 6-8 junior Filip Fullerton (9 points, 6 rebounds), outrebounding the Skyhawks 25-24 with a 9-8 edge on the offensive glass.

Southridge will vie for its third trip to the quarterfinals in five years as they take on a Beaverton team that they beat 46-43 back on January 21. The Beavers won the rematch at Beaverton 61-54. Beaverton last reached the final site of the state tournament in 2002, losing to Jesuit in the semifinals. The Beavers fell one game short in 2016, losing to Sheldon at home in the second round of the playoffs, their only home loss last year. Beaverton has lost just two home games in the last two seasons combined, falling to South Salem 66-65 on December 6 of this season