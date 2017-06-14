OIBA BASEBALL: Robinson Construction 15, HILLSBORO SKY SOX 0

After a tight game and two rounds of batting practice, the Westview summer baseball team is off to a 3-0 start.

Robinson Construction had 11 of its 17 hits in an 11-run fourth inning on the way to a mercy-rule 15-0 win over the Hillsboro Sky Sox at Liberty High School Tuesday. The game was halted after five innings due to the ten-run rule.

The Wildcats, who return a large number of players from a team that won the Metro League with a 22-8 overall record in the spring, were playing without three starters, including Metro Player Of The Year Willie Weiss. Bolstered by the addition of graduated seniors Keegan Huey and Jason Tai, the ‘Cats scored two runs in each of the first two innings against Sox starting pitcher Ben Ineson, before unloading against relievers Tyler Bickford and Briley Heller in the fourth.

The Wildcats nearly batted around twice in the fourth inning, collecting three consecutive hits on three separate occasions. Huey and Tyler Antich each had two RBI singles in the inning.

Huey got the start on the hill and surrendered one hit and no walks over three innings with six strikeouts. Rising senior Brandon Fuller took over in the fourth and struck out the side around a hit batter. Liberty’s best offensive threat came in the fifth inning against sophomore pitcher Dominic Barela. The Falcons loaded the bases with two outs, with a pinch-hit single by sophomore Brandon Frank and a pinch double by Kyle Perkins. Barela got a ground out to end the game to preserve the shutout.

Huey and centerfielder Evan Williamson each had three hits. Huey drove in three runs and Williamson had two runs scored to go with two RBI’s. Ten different Wildcats had hits in the contest.

Robinson Construction returns to action Wednesday at Gabriel Park in a rematch against Lincoln after winning a nail-biter against the Cardinals last week. The Sky Sox are at Cleveland on Thursday.