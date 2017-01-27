METRO GIRLS BASKETBALL: Jesuit 53, Westview 41

The Jesuit Crusaders proved Thursday night that winning basketball is about so much more than making more baskets than your opponent.

They didn’t make more baskets than Westview, at least not field goals. On a night where their leading scorer was held to one point, the young Crusaders used their superior depth and an aggressive mentality on both ends of the floor to prevail 53-41 in a make-up game at the Knight Center.

Bella Mori scored a game-high 14 points to pace a Crusader bench that outscored the Wildcats 30-4. Brooke Elorriaga, one of just two upperclassmen in Jesuit’s ten-player rotation, scored all seven of her points in the second half and helped ignite a key 9-0 third-quarter run with a pair of steals and a basket. Tied 25-25 early in the second half, Jesuit outscored Westview 13-4 over the remainder of the third period to take a 38-29 lead on Elorriaga’s buzzer-beating layup. Westview would get no closer than six the rest of the way.

The win moved the Crusaders to 5-3 in Metro League play (9-7 overall) with one make-up game remaining against Liberty, which will be played on Thursday, Feb. 2. Westview slipped to 3-3 in the league standings and 7-5 overall. The Wildcats will play nine games in a span of three weeks to get caught up with its schedule as teams continue to try to dig out of the mess created by winter snow.

Sophomore forward Kamryn Jones battled second-half foul trouble, but finished with 13 points, ten rebounds and a pair of blocks for the Wildcats. Jones scored a three-point play early in the fourth quarter, but shortly thereafter was saddled with her fourth personal. After Elsa Hookland hit one out of tho free throws, she proceeded to get her fourth foul.

Hookland came into the game leading Jesuit in scoring, but this is no ordinary group hierarchy. Seven different Jesuit players average between 4.5 and 6.5 points per game, making it impossible for opposing defenses to key on one or two dominant players. After Hookland hit the pine, Alexis Meyer hit the resulting free throws to pull the Wildcats to within 40-34 with 6:31 to go. But Westview was unable to make any headway, with its next five possessions netting three turnovers and three missed free throws.

Jesuit shot just 30-percent from the field on the night, but half of the Crusaders’ dozen field goals came from beyond the arc, while Westview missed all five of its three-point shot attempts. The Crusaders also went to the foul line 36 times, hitting 23 free throws. Westview was 13-of-21 at the line. Factor in an 11-3 edge in offensive rebounds and a turnover margin of plus-eight, the ‘Saders more than made up for all of the missed shots.

Taylor Freeman scored ten points and had two steals and Anna Fannelli added eight points, four rebounds and three assists.

Meyer scored ten points to go with seven rebounds and four assists for the Wildcats, who shot 45-percent from the floor, but had nine fewer shot attempts after turning the ball over 21 times and being outrebounded 31-27.

The Wildcats got out to an 8-1 lead in the first period and held Jesuit without a field goal for the first five minutes. But Jesuit closed the quarter with a flurry of three-pointers, two from Savannah Corradini, to take a 13-10 lead. After three ties and four lead changes, Jesuit took a 25-23 lead at halftime. Mori and Jones each had ten points in the first half. Four of Jesuit’s first-half field goals were from outside the three-point line.

Westview heads to Century Friday for the first of two meetings against the Jaguars in a span of five days. KUIK 1360 will broadcast the second meeting on Wednesday at Westview. Jesuit is off until Tuesday, when the Crusaders head to Aloha, before hosting Liberty Thursday and Beaverton next Friday.