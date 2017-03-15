WESTSIDE PREP BASEBALL: Tuesday Roundup

WEST LINN 15, Jesuit 1…They played through the raindrops on the turf at West Linn High School and the Lions, runners-up at the OIBA Championships last summer, showed off their pitching depth. Five different hurlers combined on a no-hitter as the Lions cruised to a win in their season opener. West Linn blew open a close game with an 8-run sixth inning and overcame 11 bases on balls by those five pitchers. Joey Campbell got the win with three strikeouts and three walks in 2 2/3 innings pitched. Hard-throwing righthander Garrison Ritter got the start on the mound and fanned five with five walks and one earned run allowed over the first two innings. After a bases-loaded walk by Jesuit starter Trevor Blizzard (0-1) pushed across a run in the first inning, the Crusaders evened the score with a free pass with the sacks jammed in the second as Ennis Ferguson forced David Arndorfer home. Arndorfer, batting leadoff, walked four times in the game, but the Crusaders failed to manufacture any more runs despite the preponderance of baserunners. A wild pitch by sophomore reliever Mitchell Nee forced in the go-ahead run for West Linn in the third inning. Two walks, a balk and a wild pitch factored into a three-run fifth inning for West Linn before the Lions blew the game wide open in the sixth, an inning that began with back-to-back errors followed by back-to-back walks. Marioni went 2-for-2 with two runs, a double and a run batted in for West Linn. Ryan Driscoll reached base four times on walks, scoring twice with a run batted in. For Jesuit, senior catcher John Toler walked in all three plate appearances. The teams combined for 25 bases on balls. Jesuit committed five errors. West Linn had eight hits and no errors. The Crusaders return to action Thursday night with their home opener against Lakeridge, a game that will be broadcast live on KUIK 1360. The Pacers game against Beaverton was rained out and rescheduled for Wednesday night.

Gresham 9, Lake Oswego 2…The Gophers, expected to be a contender in 6A baseball this season, needed just five hits to knock off the Lakers on Tuesday. Gresham built a 9-0 lead before the Lakers scored their only runs in their final at bat, as Jake Dukart doubled and scored on a dropped fly ball and Dawson Jaramillo plated Sam Haney with another double. The Lakers outhit the Gophers 6-5, but 10 walks and two errors factored into the scoring. Jaramillo had two hits for the Lakers. Alex Giroux (0-1) walked five batters and gave up four unearned runs on two hits with two strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings.

All other games were rained out on Tuesday with many more weather cancellations expected as rain continues on Wednesday.