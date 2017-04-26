WESTSIDE BASEBALL: Tuesday Recap

Wilsonville 6, Rex Putnam 3…the Wildcats bounced back from their only Northwest Oregon Conference loss with a home win over the Kingsmen to pull within a half-game of idle La Salle Prep in the NWOC standings. The unbeaten Falcons game at Hillsboro was rained out and rescheduled for Ron Tonkin Field Thursday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. Hillsboro is scheduled to host Wilsonville on Wednesday with the game likely to relocate to Wilsonville’s Randall Stadium athletic complex. Wherever it’s played, KUIK 1360 will be there to broadcast the game live Wednesday night. All the scoring came early Tuesday as Wilsonville plated two runs in the bottom of the third only to see Putnam grab the lead with a three-spot in the top of the third. But the Wildcats promptly loaded the bases with none out in the bottom of the inning before Drake Carter punched a single into left field to score the go-ahead runs. Dom Enbody followed with a sacrifice fly and Putnam’s second error of the inning pushed across another Wildcat run to give the home team a 6-3 lead. Gage Gloster took care of the rest, holding the Kingsmen scoreless over the next three innings before Alex Coleman came on to strike out the side in the seventh for the save. Gloster gave up three hits and four walks with four strikeouts over six innings for the win. Carter and Adam Stevens each had two of Wilsonville’s seven hits in the game. Six different Wildcats scored runs including Carter and Stevens.

Westview 5, Aloha 1…on the turf field at Hillsboro Stadium, the Wildcats grabbed an early lead with four runs in the second inning and Willie Weiss took care of the rest. The future Michigan Wolverine struck out 15 batters in a dominant complete game performance as the Wildcats continued their surge into sole possession of first place in the Metro League standings. Now 7-1 (14-4 overall), the ‘Cats lead the Glencoe Crimson Tide by a game at the halfway point of the Metro League schedule. Aloha’s junior ace Matthew Powers also went the distance, but could not overcome one bad inning. With two outs and nobody on base, six straight Wildcats reached base and four scored as Westview strung together four of their five hits in the game along with a pair of walks in the second inning, capped by Smythe England’s two-RBI single. Powers buckled down to retire 13 of the final 14 batters he faced, but Jason Tai doubled in the fifth for his second hit of the game and scored on a fielder’s choice. Aloha’s only run came in the fifth on Powers’ RBI double. Weiss limited the Warriors to three hits and walked three batters. Powers finished with nine strikeouts and two walks in the loss. Tai had two hits and scored a run for Westview, which heads to Ron Tonkin Field next Thursday to take on Century at 6:30 p.m. in the first game of the second half. The game will be broadcast live on KUIK 1360.

JESUIT 13, Liberty 1…the Crusaders scored four runs in the third inning and blew the game open with a seven-run sixth. John Arndorfer, Kyle Knell and Ian Cooney combined for half of Jesuit’s dozen hits with each contributing a double. Knell drove in four runs and Arndorfer had two runs scored and two runs batted in. Trevor Blizzard and Daniel Young combined on a two-hitter. Blake Crippen suffered the loss for Liberty, allowing six hits and five runs, two earned, over three innings. Liberty’s only run was unearned as Joe DePinto walked with the bases loaded in the fourth inning after a pair of errors and a base on balls. The Crusaders moved into third place in the Metro standings, a half-game up on idle Beaverton and one game behind second-place Glencoe. The Beavers’ scheduled home game against Century was rained out and rescheduled for Saturday night at Sunset’s Legacy Park.

LAKE OSWEGO 10, Canby 6…the Lakers scored four runs in the first and held an 8-0 lead after three innings to bounce back from back-to-back losses to Sherwood with a series-opening win over the Cougars. Sam Haney and Alex Giroux each contributed three hits and two RBI to the Lakers’ 14-hit attack. Giroux had two triples and scored three runs and Haney had a double and a triple with two runs scored. Half of the Lakers’ hits went for extra bases. Colin Mitchell allowed two hits and no earned runs over five innings with six strikeouts and a walk to card the win. Canby had six hits, none for extra bases. Game two of the series is scheduled at Canby Wednesday night. The Lakers (6-3 TRL, 7-11) pulled within a game of second place Tualatin and remained two games behind first-place West Linn in the Three Rivers League standings.

WEST LINN 7, Tualatin 4…the TRL-leading Lions did the majority of their damage in one inning, plating five runs in the the fourth to take the first game of a three-game series between the top two teams in the Three Rivers League. Down 1-0 entering the bottom of the inning, the Lions pulled off a rare feat, hitting for the cycle in a span of four at bats. Jake Porter led off with a homer, Garrett Marioni followed with a double and scored on Micah Gibson’s triple before Jonothon Kelly plated Gibson with a single. Elijah Diggins did not make it out of the fourth inning, taking the loss for Tualatin. Porter went 3-for-3 and Marioni drove in two runs for West Linn. Cole Kinman hit a two-run homer for Tualatin. West Linn outhit the Timberwolves 10-6.