WESTSIDE BASEBALL: Tuesday Recap

WEST LINN 1, Lake Oswego 0…The Lions clinched the Three Rivers League title in very dramatic fashion Tuesday as slugging senior James Porter broke a scoreless tie with a walkoff solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning. Porter’s home run came off Lakers’ sophomore Alex Giroux, who went the distance on the hill, surrendering six hits and one walk with three strikeouts. Senior Garrison Ritter polished off an eight inning shutout with eight strikeouts and two walks, limiting the Lakers to four singles. With the victory, the Lions improved to 14-1 in TRL play {20-4 overall) and became the second 6A team to reach 20 wins after former TRL rival Clackamas. The No. 1 ranked Lions have now won 14 consecutive games since a 4-3 loss to Sherwood on April 5. Evan King of West Linn was the only player with two hits in the game. Chase Cosner had a double. The Lions wrap up the regular season with games at Lake Oswego on Wednesday and home against the Lakers Friday before facing Gresham in an endowment tune-up game next Wednesday.

TIGARD 5, Sherwood 2...The race in the TRL is now for second place and fourth place, which carries an automatic state playoff bid. The Tigard Tigers are in the driver’s seat for a runner-up finish following their 18th win of the year Tuesday, improving to 11-4 in TRL play, three games behind champion West Linn and a game up on Tualatin, two games ahead of Lake Oswego and three games in front of the Bowmen. The Tigers tagged Sherwood starting pitcher Riley Aggson for six hits and four runs in the second and third innings, while Tigard pitcher Taylor Ott overcame a rocky third inning to finish off a complete game victory. Ott hit two batters and surrendered an RBI double to Jacob Matzat and an RBI single to Bryce Vaughn as the Bowmen took a 2-1 lead in the top of the third. But Tigard batted around in the bottom of the inning, scoring three runs to take the lead for good. Aggson opened the game by retiring five straight Tigard batters, but nine of the next 11 reached base. Brett Thomas singled, advanced on a wild pitch, stole third and scored on Conner Wojahn’s single as Tigard took a 1-0 lead in the second. In the third, 6-2, 260lb. sophomore C.J. Rivers lined a one-out single to left center to initiate the Tigers’ go-ahead rally. Jack Chabreck followed with a double down the right field line. A wild pitch pushed across the tying run before Ott banged a single up the middle to give the Tigers a 3-2 lead. Brett Thomas drilled a double to the left field wall to make it 4-2 and the Tigers loaded the bases before Aggson retired Nick Heinke to end the inning. But the damage was done as Ott eight of the next nine Sherwood batters and locked down the Bowmen until the end. Ott fanned six batters without a walk, allowing two earned runs on eight hits. Rivers and Thomas each had two hits, an RBI double and a run scored. Game two of the series is at Sherwood Wednesday before the teams wrap up their league slate back at Tigard Friday in a game that is scheduled for broadcast on KUIK 1360.

Tualatin 15, CANBY 5…The Timberwolves pounded out hits against four Cougars pitchers, but most of the damage came in an explosive third inning. Down 1-0 on the road, the T-Wolves scored 11 runs in the third, nearly batting around twice in a frame that featured ten hits, five of them doubles. Kyle Dernedde and Colby Jackson each had two hits in the inning, including a double each. Cole Kinman had one of Tualatin’s half dozen doubles in the game, going 2-for-3 with three runs batted in and scored once, Chris Freese also doubled and scored three runs with one batted in. Dernedde had two hits, two RBI and two runs scored.

WILSONVILLE 8, Sandy 0...The Wildcats broke away in a close game with a seven-run sixth inning, while Gage Gloster took care of business on the mound. The future George Fox Bruin allowed four hits and struck out 13 batters with one walk over six innings as the Wildcats stayed a game behind first-place La Salle in the Northwest Oregon Conference with two games to play. Another future Bruin, Drake Carter, went 3-for-4 with a double, run and RBI. Haldan Bjornson went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two runs batted in. Trevor Antonson, Dom Enbody and Adam Stevens each had two hits in Wilsonville’s 13-hit attack. The Wildcats close out NWOC play with two games against Milwaukie Wednesday and Thursday, while La Salle faces last place Parkrose twice. The Hillsboro Spartans breezed past the Broncos 12-2 on Tuesday and are currently in fourth place at 7-8, one game ahead of Milwaukie and Sandy.