WESTSIDE BASEBALL: Thursday Recap

South Eugene 4, TUALATIN 2….Four South Eugene pitchers limited the Timberwolves to three hits in a tune-up game at Tualatin High School Thursday. The Timberwolves, who face McNary in the opening round of the 6A playoffs on Monday, completed their regular season schedule with a record of 14-11. The Axeman head into Monday’s matchup against Wilson with a 16-11 overall mark after finishing two games behind conference champion Sheldon in the Southwest Conference. South Eugene held Tualatin scoreless until the fifth inning while building a 3-0 lead. After Gavin Bronaugh’s RBI single in the top of the inning, Tualatin loaded the bases on walks with two outs in the bottom of the fifth. A dropped fly ball allowed the Timberwolves’ two runs to score. The Axemen added an insurance run Rory James’ two-out RBI single in the sixth inning. Freshman pitcher Kaden Miller got the win after shutting out Tualatin on one hit over four innings with one strikeout and one walk. James pitched two shutout innings, allowing two hits to earn the save. Kaden Cook was charged with the loss, allowing just one unearned run on two hits over three innings pitched. James, Bronaugh and another freshman, Bryce Boettcher, each had two of South Eugene’s ten hits in the victory. Colby Jackson and Blake Jackson each reached base twice for Tualatin.

CLACKAMAS 8, Wilsonville 2….The state’s No. 2-ranked 6A team jumped on the fifth-ranked 5A Wildcats, scoring six runs in the first inning. The ‘Cats had six hits including a pair of doubles off four different Clackamas pitchers, but did not score until the Cavaliers already had an 8-0 lead. Haldan Bjornson took the brunt of the damage, allowing five hits over two innings. Wilsonville’s runs came in the fifth inning, when Trevor Antonson followed a Kristjen Mertes double with an RBI single, then scored on Manav Raghubansh’s two-out RBI double. K.C. Reilly struck out three batters over two scoreless innings to get credit for the win after Jeff Nelson struck out four of the seven batters he faced over the first two innings. Alex Claxton had two doubles and drove in a pair of runs for Clackamas. Caden Hennesy and Ryan McDonald each drove in two runs with a run scored. For Wilsonville, Drake Carter went 2-for-4. The Wildcats earned an automatic berth into the 5A state tournament after finishing second to La Salle Prep in the Northwest Oregon Conference. The Mount Hood Conference champion Cavaliers entertain Southridge in the first round of the 6A tournament on Monday.