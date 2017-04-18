TRL BASEBALL: Monday Roundup

TUALATIN 2, Tigard 0…Elijah Diggins tossed a two-hit shutout as the Timberwolves picked up a critical Three Rivers League win over rival Tigard Monday. The game moved from Tualatin to Tigard due to weather and field conditions. The Tualatin carded just two hits off Tigard pitcher Taylor Ott, but single runs in the third and fifth innings proved to be enough for Diggins, who struck out two, walked one and hit two batters. Riley Williams had both hits for Tigard, which put multiple runners on base twice and put a runner on third base just once in the contest. Parker Kuntz walked with one out in the first and sprinted to third base on an errant Diggins pickoff throw with two outs. But Conner Wojahn flied out to center to end the scoring threat. The Tigers put two on with two outs in the second on a Williams single and a hit batter, but Diggins retired Ott on a grounder to second, the first of 11 straight batters set down by the senior. Tualatin got on the board in the third inning after back-to-back singles by Chris Freese and Kyle Dernedde put runners at the corners. Cole Kinman drove in Freese with a sacrifice fly to center field for the first run of the game. The dynamic sophomore Dernedde wheeled around the bases after a two out single in the fifth, stealing second and racing home on a pair of throwing errors. Diggins breezed through the middle innings before plunking Kuntz with one out in the sixth. Nick Heinke reached on a fielding error, putting the tying runs on base with one out. But Wojahn grounded out to Dernedde at shortstop, initiating an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play. The Tigers had one last gasp in the seventh when Williams grounded a single past Dernedde with one out, but the pinch-hitting Jared Stewart popped out to end the game. Ott suffered the complete game loss, allowing one earned run while matching Diggins’ two strikeouts and one base on balls. Dernedde had two steals to go with his two hits. The Timberwolves visit Sherwood for a make-up game Tuesday. Tigard opens a two-game series at home against West Linn Wednesday.

WEST LINN 7, Lakeridge 2…The Lions jumped ahead 5-0 early and cruised to a victory at West Linn Monday. Garret Marioni and Jonathan Kelly each had two hits including a double. Chase Cosner drove in four runs without the benefit of a base hit. Tim Tawa doubled and scored on a Cosner ground out in the first inning. RBI doubles by Marioni and Kelly later in the inning gave the Lions a 3-0 lead. In the second, four consecutive Lions reached base to start the inning with Cosner forcing in a run on a bases loaded walk by Lakeridge pitcher Josh Robins. Another run scored on a double-play putting the Lions up 5-0 after two. Cosner’s bases loaded fielders’ choice in the fourth inning gave West Linn a 6-0 lead. After Lakeridge scored all three of its runs in the fifth, including a two-RBI single by Tommy Andrew, Cosner capped the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the sixth, scoring Tawa for the second time. Andrew went 2-for-3 with a walk for the Pacers. Garrison Ritter picked up the win on the mound for the Lions, allowing four hits and three runs, two earned, with three strikeouts and five walks over six innings. West Linn outhit Lakeridge 9-6. The Pacers head to Tualatin Wednesday for the first game of a two-game series.