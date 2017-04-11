WESTSIDE BASEBALL: Monday Recap

WESTVIEW 7, Southridge 2…playing both games of their series on the neutral turf at Sunset’s Legacy Park, the Wildcats played host to the Skyhawks Monday night. After falling behind 2-0 in the third inning, the ‘Cats answered with five in the fourth inning and tacked on two more unearned runs in the fifth to improve their season record to 9-3. Back-to-back tw0-RBI doubles by Ben Braukman and Tyler Antich gave the Wildcats the lead in the fourth inning. Braukman polished off a big series by getting the win on the mound after tossing the first four innings. His doubled to the left-center field fence tied the game after the Wildcats loaded the bases with none out. Braukman hit one of the Wildcats’ two grand slams in a 19-3 win over Southridge on Saturday, then reached base twice in three plate appearances in Monday’s win. The senior right-hander struck out five and walked one, allowing three hits and two earned runs. Southridge’s Ryan Lambert led off the third inning with a hustle double to right field and scored on Hayden Jenkins’ bloop single just past the glove of Westview shortstop Willie Weiss. After moving to second on an error, Jenkins hustled home when Kyle Temme sneaked a grounder through the hole on the right side to put Southridge up 2-0. Westview had just one hit in the fist three innings off Skyhawks’ starting pitcher Luke Wahlstrom, but the first five ‘Cats reached base in the fourth. Weiss blooped a single behind first base, Mante Woods walked and Keegan Huey hit a towering shot to the left field wall that glanced off Lambert’s glove and contacted the wall. The long single loaded the bases before Braukman drove in the tying runs. Tyler Antich greeted reliever Mark Ellertson with a ground rule double to left center field to put the Wildcats up 4-2, later scoring on Carter Sakamoto’s line single to right. The ‘Cats loaded the bases again in the fifth inning on a pair of walks and a dropped pop fly before Antich drove in his third run of the game with a single past third base. Josh Moreno accounted for the final run with a sacrifice fly to left. Weiss had two hits and reached base three times with two runs scored. Huey went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored and retired the final six batters from the mound with three strikeouts. Aside from the third inning, Westview pitchers faced the minimum number of Southridge hitters, striking out a combined ten with one base on balls. The Wildcats outhit Southridge 9-3.

JESUIT 10, Beaverton 7 (10)…Resuming a game that was called for darkness after eight innings, the Crusaders’ John Arndorfer ended the game with a three-run homer off Beaverton’s Trace Hokkanen to give the Crusaders their first Metro League win after a pair of losses to Glencoe. The Crusaders’ leadoff batter finished with three runs scored to go with his three RBI. Both pitchers on Monday had seen time on the mound in the first part of the game Friday. James Porter earned the win for Jesuit, allowing one earned run on five hits over five innings with two strikeouts and two walks. Trace Hokkanen had started the game on the mound on Friday, then returned to the hill Monday. Hokkanen led Beaverton at the plate with three runs batted in and a run scored. Wyatt Christoperson went 4-for-4 with a double and run scored.

Aloha 9, LIBERTY 1…in a game played at Hillsboro Stadium Monday, Matthew Powers tossed a no-hitter with nine strikeouts and went 2-for-4 at the plate with a leadoff inside-the-park homer and three runs scored. It was a big game for the Powers brothers as senior first baseman Aaron Powers added a three-run homer and a two-run single. Powers was one out away from a shutout when Liberty parlayed a walk, hit batter and a pair of ground outs into its only run of the game.

LAKE OSWEGO 5, Lakeridge 1…The Lakers broke a 1-1 tie with four runs in the fifth inning to make a winner out of Colin Mitchell, who pitched a complete-game three-hitter with four strikeouts and two walks. Tommy Andrew’s home run in the fourth inning provided the only run of the game for Lakeridge. Dawson Jarmillo’s two-run double was the key blow in the Lakers’ fifth inning rally. Jarmillo had two of the Lakers’ four hits in the game.