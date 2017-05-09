WESTSIDE BASEBALL: Monday Recap

BANKS 10, Seaside 0 (5)…The Braves still have their sights set on a share of a second consecutive Cowapa League title, but they had to avoid a potential trap first. Facing a Seagulls squad that nearly pulled off an upset in Banks back on April 18, the Braves cinched an early ending with a seven-run fourth inning in a mercy rule shutout Monday. Astoria defeated Tillamook 2-0 and Valley Catholic knocked off Scappoose 13-7 Monday, leaving Astoria in first place, a game up on Banks and two games ahead of Valley Catholic in the Cowapa League standings. Banks scored in three of the four innings, taking advantage of five Seaside errors to plate seven unearned runs. However, it was a 1-0 Banks lead in the top of the third inning when the Seagulls loaded the bases on an infield hit, a muffed grounder and a walk. Senior Justin Bral took over on the mound for sophomore Thomas Cook, who was under a tight pitch count. Bral retired Seaside cleanup batter Dawson Blanchard on a pop-up between the mound and home, then retired six of the final seven batters to earn the win, completing a combined two-hit shutout. The Braves plated two runs in the bottom of the third on a Trevor Thiessen sacrifice fly and Casey McGough’s line single past second base, then blew the game open in the fourth inning, sending 12 men to the plate against Seaside starting pitcher Duncan Thompson and reliever Payton Westerholm, both key members of the Gulls’ state championship winning boys basketball team. All nine Braves in the batting order contributed either a hit, run or RBI despite just three turns through. Trask Applegate, a sophomore starting at third base, went 2-for-2 with a double, two runs batted in and a run scored. Fellow sophomore shortstop Hayden Vandehey scored three times, reaching base on a dropped fly ball to deep right, an infield hit and a walk. Jake Evans contributed two RBI’s on a pair of unusual sacrifice flies, one a pop-up to short in the first inning that plated Vandehey and the other a dropped fly fall to deep left field that allowed two runs to score. Bral delivered two hits and a run scored. The Braves host Valley Catholic at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday in a game that will be broadcast live on KUIK 1360, before traveling to play at Astoria’s Tapiola Field on Friday. Friday’s game will potentially be delayed to Saturday depending on the weather heading into the weekend.

SOUTHRIDGE 7, Beaverton 2…With one swing of the bat, the Metro League title may have swung in the direction of the Westview Wildcats. Ryan Lambert hit a grand slam home run to right field in the fourth inning and Will Wheeler took care of the rest, shutting down the league-leading Beavers on four hits in a complete game victory that knocked the Beavers two games behind the Wildcats in the loss column. It was the final league game of the season for Beaverton, while Westview still has a two-game series with Glencoe, beginning Wednesday at Westview. Beaverton’s Manny Castineira hit a two-run homer in the second inning to put Beaverton up 2-1 in the second inning before Lambert’s bases clearing blow gave the Skyhawks the lead for good. Wheeler retired 10 of the last 11 batters he faced, striking out four with three walks and two earned runs allowed. Each team had four hits, but four Beaver errors proved very costly, leading to four unearned runs. Brady Boling and Zach Staley each scored two runs for the Skyhawks, who remain in contention for a top four finish and automatic state playoff bid, now in a three-way tie for fifth place with Jesuit and Sunset. The Skyhawks’ final Metro League series begins at Sunset Wednesday.

Westview 11, Jesuit 4…The Wildcats collected a dozen hits, including Keegan Huey’s third home run of the season, to complete a series sweep of the Crusaders. With Beaverton’s loss at Southridge, the Wildcats can clinch the Metro League championship with a single win in their final two-game series against Glencoe. Huey was one of four Wildcats players with two hits, scoring three runs in the win. Luke Pilat returned from illness to smack a two-run double in his first at-bat as the Wildcats scored three runs in the second inning. Pilat drove in four runs in the game, adding a sacrifice fly and an RBI ground out. Willie Weiss pitched into the seventh inning, allowing four runs, three earned on five hits with seven strikeouts and three bases on balls. The ‘Cats had five extra base hits in the game, while Jesuit was limited to five singles by Weiss and Huey.

SUNSET 5, Glencoe 4 (9)…The Beaverton Beavers weren’t the only Metro League team that was dealt a tough blow Monday. Satchel Phillips walked with one out in the ninth, stole second and third, then scored on Jason Dumont’s squeeze bunt to give the Apollos a walk-off win over the Crimson Tide. A Tide win would have kept Glencoe in contention for a share of the Metro title. Now they are fighting for a top four finish, which may be necessary in order to avoid the play-in round. Dumont had a big game, reaching base four times on a pair of hits, including a double and two walks, driving in three runs with a run scored. He also pitched two innings of scoreless relief to earn the victory on the mound. Phillips also had two hits and scored two runs. Jarrett Pinster had three hits for Glencoe and pitched a solid six innings, allowing just four hits and two earned runs. Glencoe had taken a 4-2 lead on Sam Kirk’s RBI single off Sunset starting pitcher Coleman Newsom in the top of the seventh inning. But Kirk, Glencoe’s second pitcher of the game, surrendered a leadoff double to Bryce Labatte in the bottom of the seventh. Karl McFadden took over on the hill and struck out Isaac Lovings before a wild pitch and ground out plated Labatte. One out away from a win with the bases clear, Harrison Sailor drew a walk, followed by back-to-back singles by Phillips and Danner Wintle. Dumont forced in the game-tying run with a bases loaded walk.

CENTURY 5, Aloha 1…The Jaguars finally broke through against Aloha junior pitcher Matthew Powers, scoring two runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth inning to back another sterling effort from ace pitcher Kolby Somers. The future Oregon Duck southpaw fanned 15 Warrior batters with one walk in a complete game two-hitter as the Jaguars kept themselves in the hunt for a share of the Metro title with their fourth straight win. Brennan Howell continued a late-season offensive surge with two hits, two runs batted in and a run scored. Brandon Gordon also had a pair of hits. Aloha’s two hits came back-to-back in the first inning, when Keegan Rupe singled with one out and Powers drove him in with a triple to right field. Somers would not allow another hit and carded eight strikeouts in the next nine outs. The Jaguars grabbed the lead on RBI singles by Howell and Trevor Sundquist in the fourth inning. Gordon and Howell notched RBI singles in the fifth and Micky Thompson scored on a passed ball after pinch-running for Gordon. The Jaguars had six hits in the win. Century closes out the regular season with a two-game series against Liberty. The Falcons have a league bye this week, but picked up a non-league win Monday, defeating McKay 5-0.