TRL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Tigard 50, Lake Oswego 43

After a year to get acclimated to a new league, the Tigard girls basketball team has resumed it’s routine occupation of the top spot, a position they have now occupied for the best part of a decade.

The defending Three Rivers League champion Tigers overcame a significant size disadvantage with sharp shooting from beyond the three-point line, seasoned ball security and a mobile zone defense that both protected the paint and got out to defend the three point line in a 50-43 win at Lake Oswego Tuesday night. Now 12-4 overall, the Tigers four losses this season have all come to teams ranked in the top five. The win was Tigard’s seventh straight and improved the Tigers TRL record to 8-0.

The Tigers got three-pointers from four different players, including two each from Paige LaFountain and Delaney Leavitt. LaFountain scored 11 of her team-leading 13 points in the second half.

Morgan McKinney finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds for Lake Oswego, which dropped to 7-7 and 2-5 in league, but proved the gap between themselves and Tigard isn’t so great and is closing as a young team continues to mature.

The young Lakers were impatient against Tigard’s zone defense, leading to costly turnovers, while the Tigers exhibited patience on offense and turned the ball over just seven times. Tigard outscored Lake Oswego 20-8 in points off turnovers and a 19-7 turnover gap led to seven more shot attempts in the game for the visitors. Tigard shot just 36-percent for the game, but connected on 40-percent (6-15) from the three-point line, outscoring the Lakers (1-7) by 15 on deep shots.

Tigard led wire-to-wire, but as has been the Tigers modus operandi most of the season, struggled to put away the Lakers in the final period. After a technical foul assessed to the Laker bench led to a four-point Tiger possession and a 38-24 lead late in the third period, it appeared Tigard was well on its way to a win. However, the Lakers made a charge in the final period, cutting the lead to six with a chance to get even closer.

When McKinney went coast-to-coast after her own rebound to score in the lane, cutting Tigard’s lead to 45-35, the Tigers went into a stall to try to consume clock. But just as it appeared the Tigers were in danger of turning the ball over on a five-second violation, a technical foul was given to the Tigard bench, giving the Lakers two free throws and possession of the basketball. Sophomore point guard Katy Gilbert hit the shots and freshman post Laura Erikstrop hit a rebound putback of a missed McKinney shot to pull the Lakers to within 45-39 with a little over 3:30 remaining. Then Tigard did get a five-second call, turning the ball back to the Lakers. But Erikstrop missed a pair of free throws and could not score following a rebound of her own miss. Tigard got the ball back and hit 5-of-6 at the foul line down the stretch to seal the victory.

Lake Oswego connected on 45-percent from the field (18-40) and outrebounded Tigard 35-20 in the game, but could not overcome the turnovers. Also hampering the Lakers efforts was foul trouble. Sydney Erikstrop, the 6-1 twin sister of Laura and the stronger offensive player, was hampered by foul trouble that kept her on the bench for nearly two full quarters of action. After scoring seven points in the first quarter, Erikstrop appeared to be on her way to a huge game, but she had just two shot attempts over the final three periods and finished with nine points.

Tigard played eight players and all of them scored. Gabby McGaughey finished with nine points. Campbell Gray added eight points and dished out three assists. Leavitt and Natalie Clark each had six. Clark, Tigard’s undersized senior post, led the Tigers with eight rebounds and helped hold McKinney scoreless until the final 2:30 of the first half.

Tigard faces the only Three Rivers League team to beat them the last two seasons when the Tigers host the Sherwood Lady Bowmen on Thursday. The Bowmen, who lost talented sophomore point guard Grace Gaither to a season-ending knee injury several games ago, won 43-27 at Tualatin Tuesday night. The Tigers won the first meeting of the season 37-32 back on December 13. Lake Oswego takes on Tualatin Friday looking to avenge a two-point loss to the Tigers earlier in the season.