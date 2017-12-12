TRL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Tigard 36, Sherwood 22

When the Tigard and Sherwood girls teams meet on the hardwood, traditionally you can safely bet the under.

In their fourth and final season as Three Rivers League rivals, the Tigers (4-1) held the Lady Bowmen (1-3) to single-digit scoring in each quarter and never trailed on the way to a 36-22 victory Monday night at Tigard High School.

It was the Three Rivers League opener for the two schools, who in recent years have been the top proponents of zone defense and routinely lead the state in scoring defense.

While Sherwood’s Wes Pappas, a former assistant to Tigard head coach Steve Naylor, still preaches the 2-3 zone, the Tigers, at least on this night, played almost exclusively man-to-man defense.

The Tigers hit three 3-pointers in the first period to build a 12-5 lead. Sherwood snipped the lead to a basket with five straight points to start the second period, but the Tigers limited the Bowmen to just three shots in the quarter and ran off six straight points to close the half with an 18-10 lead.

In a low possession game, the Tigers had twice as many shot attempts in the first half, with an edge in turnovers and offensive rebounds giving the Tigers seven extra possessions.

Tigard essentially put the game away early in the second half, continuing a 12-0 run by scoring the first six points of the third quarter. First-team All-Three Rivers League guard Campbell Gray scored nine of her game-high 20 points in the period. Gray’s three-pointer with a minute to go in the quarter gave the Tigers a 29-13 advantage and Sherwood never came close than a dozen the rest of the way.

Gray was the only player in the game to score more than six points. The 5-8 junior, who has added strength in the weight room in the offseason, also led the Tigers with nine rebounds and three steals. Tigard outrebounded the taller Bowmen 22-18 with a 10-5 edge on the offensive glass. The Tigers turned the ball over 11 times and forced 17 Bowmen turnovers. Paige La Fountain also had three steals to go with five points. Delaney Leavitt hit a pair of three-pointers in the first quarter and finished with six points.

The Bowmen had just 23 shot attempts for the game, connecting on nine with just one three pointer in three attempts. Lauren Scarvie and Alex Verkamp each had six points for Sherwood with Scarvie collecting three steals.

Tigard has a non-league game at La Salle Prep Thursday night before playing its final league game of the calendar year at Lakeridge on Friday. Sherwood hosts Newberg on Friday.