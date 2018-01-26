TRL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Tigard 34, Sherwood 22

In the end, the score was almost identical to the the first time these rivals met in December. However, Tigard’s path to their ninth straight Three Rivers League win was a lot rockier this time around.

Clinging to a two-point lead entering the final period, the Tigers held Sherwood scoreless until the final minutes, rattling off 12 straight points to pull away for a 34-22 win at Sherwood High School Thursday night.

Now 9-0 in the TRL, the Tigers turn right around and host Lakeridge tonight, while Sherwood (3-6, 8-9) has the night off before traveling to Newberg tomorrow.

Having lost to Tigard 36-22 earlier in the season in a game that was never very close, the Lady Bowmen went into Thursday’s game down a key player, with defensive standout Alex Verkamp, also a key ballhandler, sidelined with a serious concussion suffered in Friday’s 23-22 loss to West Linn. Facing a team coached by his former mentor and good friend Steve Naylor, Sherwood head coach Wes Pappas feared the worst in preparation or a Tigard team that has ratcheted up its tempo and defensive intensity, often dispensing with the zone defense they perfected under the two coaches for a more aggressive man-to-man.

Tigard got out to a 10-2 first-quarter lead, but Sherwood scored the last five points of the period, then tied the game on an Aubrie Emmons three-pointer to open the second quarter. Then Lauren Scarvie got a steal and was fouled on the other end, sinking both free throws to put the Bowmen up 12-10 with 7:03 to go in the half. The Bowmen would not score again until the waning seconds of the half, ending a 7-0 Tigard run with a rebound putback by freshman Kylah Williams off a missed Cali Etherington free throw.

At the half, down just 17-14, the Bowmen had seven points at the free throw line, while Tigard had not attempted a single free throw. Unfortunately, the Bowmen missed their last five attempts at the line, or else they may have had the lead. Compounding concerns for Tigard, Campbell Gray, their First Team All-TRL lead guard, picked up her third personal foul.

The Tigers ran out to another eight-point lead early in the third quarter, but Sherwood responded with a pair of Etherington jumpers and two free throws by Eva Boughey with less than a second on the clock to pull within 22-20 going into the final quarter.