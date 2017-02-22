TRL BOYS BASKETBALL: Tigard 46, Lake Oswego 43

The race for second place in the Three Rivers League came down to four teams on the final day of the regular season. And the game that decided second place came down to the final buzzer.

The Tigard Tigers (10-4 Three Rivers League, 16-6 overall) squandered a nine-point second half lead, but regained the lead for good in the final 90 seconds and secured the win at the free throw line in a 46-43 victory at Lake Oswego Tuesday night.

Sophomore Stevie Schlabach scored to break a 40-40 tie with 1:22 to play, then hit two clutch one-and-one free throws with 32 seconds left to finish with a game-high 17 points. Lake Oswego’s Daniel Baumer hit a three-pointer with 15 seconds to go to pull the Lakers (8-6, 12-12) to within one, but Tigard senior Daniel Jones calmly sank two more one-and-ones with 11.7 seconds left and Josh Willinghanz’ final three point shot was blocked by Cole Strauss as Jones secured the ball and dribbled out the clock on the Tigers’ victory.

The final free throws capped a 10-for-12 performance at the line for the Tigers, while Lake Oswego was just 3-for-6 at the stripe.

The loss dropped the Lakers into fifth place, but with a current OSAA power ranking of #15 the Lakers will easily advance to the state tournament as the first at-large selection. Tualatin and Lakeridge finished in a third-place tie after winning their finales on Tuesday. Tualatin defeated Sherwood 64-50 and Lakeridge topped Canby 77-70. Neither Canby nor Sherwood will make the state playoffs. West Linn completed an unbeaten run through the Three Rivers League with an 85-40 win over Newberg, ending the Tigers’ season.

Tigard closed the first half on a 10-0 run to take a 25-16 lead at the half, but the Lakers held the Tigers to a single field goal in the third quarter, outscoring Tigard 14-4 in the period to pull in front 30-29 heading into the final quarter. Lake O’s 6-9 senior center Cole Mehaffey went 4-4 from the field in the third quarter to score eight of his ten points.

The teams traded the lead three times and there were three ties in the final eight minutes. Sophomore guard Josh Angle hit back-to-back three-pointers to put the Lakers up 36-33, but Schlabach tied the game with a free throw and put Tigard back in front with a basket the next time down the court. After an exchange of turnovers. Following a Tigard time out, Jones threw a pass to nobody that Lake Oswego’s Josh Angle scooped up. But perhaps surprised to be handed the ball with open court ahead, Angle lost track of his steps and travelled. After the violation was whistled, Lake Oswego’s Andrew Meskel barreled into a Tigard player, adding a foul to the play. After inbounding the ball, Jones rebounded a missed Schlabach shot and scored to put Tigard up 40-36 with 2:50 to go.

Lake Oswego rebounded with a Shawn Elliott bucket in the lane followed by a steal. J.R. Schilling attacked the basket and scored, drawing a foul. Schilling missed the resulting free throw, leaving the game tied at 40-40 with 1:56 left. After Schlabach put the Tigers up again, Schilling was called for an offensive foul after clearing out Jones along the baseline with his off arm. Schlabach followed with his free throws after Tigard ran 40 seconds off the clock.

The Tigers shot 46-percent from the field (17-37), hitting just 2 of 10 three-point shot attempts. Lake O shot 42-percent (18-43) and hit 4 of 13 from long range. Austin Dufort scored 11 points for Tigard. Elliott and Mehaffey led the Lakers with 10 points each. Angle added nine points and Schilling finished with six points to go with a game-high eight rebounds. Jones led a balanced Tigard rebounding effort with six boards to go with eight points.

Lake Oswego’s girls wrap up their regular season on Thursday with a make-up game against Canby. The Cougars will clinch fourth place in the Three Rivers League with a win. Lake Oswego is looking to hold its position and advance to state as an at-large selection. Currently, the Lakers are the third of four at-large teams, behind Glencoe and whoever finishes fifth between Canby and St. Mary’s. Tigard’s girls clinched the TRL title with a 50-35 win over Lake Oswego Tuesday night.