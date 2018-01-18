TRL BASKETBALL: Tigard picks up home sweep over Tualatin

The #2-ranked Tigard girls improved to 6-0 in the Three Rivers league with a dominant win over rival Tualatin. The Tigard boys had to work a lot harder against the Timberwolves, but prevailed in an entertaining battle of two of the state’s top scorers.

In a doubleheader at Tigard High School. the Tiger girls went on a 25-0 run in the first half and cruised to a 58-36 victory over Tualatin. In the nightcap, the Timberwolves survived a Tigard first-half run, but could not overcome Stevie Schlabach in the final period. Schlabach scored all but one of Tigard’s points over the final eight minutes, tallying 13 of his team-high 24 points in crunch time as the Tigers defeated the Timberwolves 65-62, pulling even with their rivals at 4-1 in the TRL.

Tualatin’s Alexis Angeles, the top scorer in 6A basketball at 28 points per game, scored a game-high 27, but missed two shots in the final 90 seconds, one an off-balance lay-up that would have given Tualatin the lead, the other a potential game-tying three with a little over ten seconds left.

Schlabach rebounded the miss and was fouled, hitting both free throws to cap Tigard’s scoring. The junior wing entered the fourth period just 4-for-13 from the field, but connected on his final four shots from the field and was 5-for-5 at the foul line in the final quarter.

Tigard raced to a 20-7 lead in the first quarter, getting seven points each from Schlabach and freshman Drew Carter. Tualatin closed to within eight by the end of the quarter and an Angeles three-point play narrowed the gap to 22-19 early in the second quarter. Both team battled foul trouble in the second period, with Schlabach and 6-6 post Austin DuFort picking up their second personals, while Angeles, 6-4 post Chris Freese and 6-1 guard John Miller all picked up their second fouls and rested for the remainder of the half.

Picking up the slack in a big way for the T-Wolves was 5-9 junior guard Derek Leneve, who buried three 3-pointers and capped the half with a steal and layup that put Tualatin in front 34-32, the Timberwolves first lead since 3-0. Angeles had a dozen points at the half and Leneve scored all 11 of his points in the second quarter.

While both teams scuffled for awhile with their star players benched, each turning the ball over a handful of times in the second quarter, the offensive groove resumed in the third. The lead changed hands three times and there were four ties. The Tigers got three-pointers from Jake Bullard, Jake Leavitt and Austin DuFort, while Tualatin’s defense limited Schlabach to two points. A Max Lenzy reverse layup and a Drew Carter goal saw Tigard break a 47-all tie and take a 51-47 lead into the final period.

Schlabach scored in the paint and produced a rebound putback as the Tigers took a 55-49 lead, but Tualatin came back to tie the game at 58 on a Angeles layup set up by a Jack Rose steal. Schlabach responded with a three-point play to give Tigard the lead for good with 2:31 remaining. Freese notched a rebound putback and the Timberwolves stole the ball on Tigard’s next possession, but Angeles’ off-balance layup attempt just missed and Schlabach put Tigard back up by three with a bucket. Down 63-60, Tualatin tried to set up a three-point shot for Angeles with a flare screen but Schlabach lunged himself around the screen and just got his fingertips on a pass to tip it out of bounds with 18 seconds left. Angeles did finally get a shot away but it went in-and-out and Schlabach cleared his sixth rebound of the night, putting the game out of reach by hitting both ends of one-and-one free throws.

Schlabach finished 8-for-18 from the field and 6-for-7 at the line. Carter finished with 11 points and eight rebounds and DuFort added 12 points. Bullard scored eight of his nine points in the second half and dished out three assists.

The Tigers and Timberwolves each hit 23 field goals and six three-pointers. Tigard outscored Tualatin 13-10 at the foul line, going 13-19 ,while Tualatin was 10-13. The Tigers shot 51-percent from the field, the Timberwolves finished at 44-percent.

Angeles went 10-for-19 from the field and 6-for-7 from the line. The T-Wolves hit 6-of-12 in the first half from downtown, but were 0-for-5 in the second half.