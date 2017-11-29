PACIFIC BASKETBALL: Boxer Men 6-0 entering NWC Schedule

The Pacific Boxers are off to their best start in over a quarter-century and will open NWC play this weekend with a spotless record.

The Pacific men overcame their biggest deficit of the year, coming from 11 points down in the second half to knock off The Evergreen State College Geoducks 79-73 at Constantino Recreation Center in Olympia Tuesday night.

It was the second meeting of the year between the NCAA Division III Boxers and NAIA Geoducks of the Cascade Conference. Pacific defeated TESC in a season-opening tournament at Puget Sound earlier this month.

Everett Community College transfer Brevin Brown led four Boxers in double-figures with 24 points. Brown scored 19 points in the first half and finished 6-of-8 from three-point range. R.J. Collins added 16 points with two of his four 3-pointers coming on back-to-back possessions that gave the Boxers the lead for good.