P.I.L. BOYS BASKETBALL: Wilson 55, Lincoln 41

It was time for a little last-minute shuffling before the postseason match-ups lock in.

The Wilson Trojans picked up a big win on the road on the final day of the regular season, knocking off rival Lincoln 55-41 Wednesday night. The win vaulted Wilson past idle Centennial to #24 in the OSAA 6A power rankings, nabbing the final at-large berth to the state tournament, which begins on Tuesday. Centennial must now win a play-in game Friday to reach the tourney. Lincoln had already claimed an automatic state berth with a third-place finish in the Portland Interscholastic League. Wilson tied Roosevelt for fourth after the Roughriders dropped their finale 87-72 to top-ranked Jefferson. The Roughriders swept the season series against the Trojans to claim the league’s final automatic berth.

Lincoln not only lost to its fiercest rival on senior night, but also lost a home game in the first round of the playoffs. The Cardinals will travel to Lake Oswego on Tuesday. Wilson heads to McNary for its playoff opener.

The movement in the middle of the pack solidifies first-round playoff matchups for several area teams. Jesuit will now host its playoff opener rather than traveling. Prior to last night, the Crusaders would have been at Lincoln and now will host Lakeridge. Southride would have hosted Lakeridge, but will now play host to Forest Grove in a game that will be broadcast live on KUIK on Tuesday. Tigard will host South Salem and Tualatin will entertain Central Catholic.

Westview also added a late game ahead of the rankings freeze, going on the road to defeat Oregon City 63-36. The loss knocked Oregon City back a few spots, but did not change Westview’s fortunes. Unable to move past Beaverton, the Wildcats will enter the state tournament as the number-five seed with Beaverton number four. Both teams await the results of Friday’s play-in round before their first-round matchups are set.

In that play-in round, Aloha will now travel to Centennial instead of Wilson. Century plays host to Franklin tomorrow night and that game will be broadcast live on 1360 KUIK.

At Lincoln Wednesday, the Cardinals pulled to a 21-17 lead at halftime. Wilson had not attempted a single free throw in the first half. That would change before a second ran off the clock in the third quarter.

Wilson’s 6-6 senior Jaylen Eichler went to shoot a pair of free throws after Lincoln was assessed a technical foul. Eichler returned to the line and hit two more free throws, then Maleek Elmi was fouled on a made basket and completed the three-point play. Lincoln’s lead was gone as Wilson picked up five free throws in less than a minute.

The Cardinals got an early bucket from Bryce Sloan then went through a scoreless stretch of more than three minutes, turning the ball over four times as Wilson extended to a 30-23 lead. The lead would reach ten before the end of the quarter as Eichler and Elmi combined for 18 of the Trojans’ 20 points in the period.

The Trojans went to patient offensive sets in the final quarter and Lincoln was forced to foul repeatedly. Save for an early free throw by freshman Max Weissflog, the Cardinals would trail by ten or more points the rest of the way as the Trojans hit 16-of-21 at the foul line in the final quarter. Eichler went 8-for-8 at the line in the fourth quarter, even taking two shots that should have gone to Elmi after the referees could not remember which Wilson player had been fouled. The three-man crew had its hands full and remarkably the only technical foul assessed was the mystery one at halftime, as both teams had to be separated several times due to excessive chatter. More than one verbal confrontation took place in the stands as well. Administrators for both schools were on the floor along with PPS security to make sure the exit of the fans and large student sections was peaceful.

Eichler led all scorers with 24 points and Elmi added 19. Eichler and fellow senior Max Lommen each had seven rebounds. Sloan and Rasheed Butler, both juniors, each scored nine for the Cardinals. Mujeeb Rufai had nine rebounds to go with seven points.

Wilson went 24-for-30 at the foul line in the game and Lincoln was just 7-for-15. Each team shot 39-percent from the field, with Lincoln hitting one more field goal and one more three-point shot.