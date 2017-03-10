OSAA BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT: Westside Wrap-Up

BOYS 5A SEMIFINALS:

Wilsonville 49, La Salle 47…The Wildcats beat the Falcons for the third time this year as Harrison Steiger scored 19 points and fellow senior Zach Reichle added 14. Jonah Pemberton led all scorers with 25 points, but the Falcons ran out of time after cutting a nine-point fourth quarter deficit to two with seconds remaining. Wilsonville turned the ball over just five teams in reaching the state championship game for the third consecutive season. The ‘Cats will take on the Churchill Lancers in the finals as Churchill knocked off Parkrose 83-66. The Broncos’ Isaac Bonton rolled up 31 points, but Parkrose could not slow down the Lancers, who shot 55% from the field and led by double-digits most of the way. Marist transfer Spencer Hoffman led three Lancers in double figures with 26 points and Lucas Wilson added 24 points and ten rebounds. Churchill went to the free throw line 41 times, outscoring Parkrose 29-11 at the charity stripe. Parkrose crashed the glass for 20 offensive rebounds, with Wilfried Likaye recording a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds. The Broncos took 70 shots to 43 for Churchill, but connected on just 33% from the field. Wilsonville assistant coach John Roche, the father of the Wildcats’ head coach Chris, was the head coach at Churchill from 1988-2002 and won state championships in 1998 and 2001.

GIRLS 6A QUARTERFINALS:

Southridge 82, St. Mary’s 42…The Skyhawks exploded out of the starter’s block, outscoring St. Mary’s 31-11 in the first period in front of a deafening crowd at the Chiles Center to cruise into the semifinals. Maggie Freeman and Kaitlin Immel each hit three three-pointers in the opening frame as the Skyhawks shattered any upset pretensions for the 25th-seeded girls within a couple minutes of the opening tip. Leading 6A Player Of The Year candidate Bendu Yeaney scored 20 points for St. Mary’s, but the Blues turned the ball over 24 times against Southridge’s swarming pressure and the Skyhawks shot a blistering 60% from the field, including 10-of-15 from beyond the arc. Freeman led four Southridge players in double figures with 19 points and Immel had 11. The two wings combined for nine of Southridge’s 15 steals and went a combined 6-for-8 from downtown. Natalie Hoff had eight rebounds to go with 12 points. Southridge will face P.I.L. champion Grant in the semifinals Friday night after the generals defeated South Medford 56-45.

South Salem 55, Sunset 48…Sunset’s “Big Three” seniors all scored in double-figures, but a brutal performance at the free throw line cost the Apollos a chance at the semifinals, keeping South Salem’s hopes of a three-peat alive. Two-time 6A Player Of The Year Evina Westbrook led three Saxons in double-figures with 25 points. Three-point markswoman Dani Harley added 15. The Saxons missed only one of their 12 free throw attempts, while Sunset shot a disastrous 8-for-19 at the line. The Apollos fall into the consolation round where they will face the Clackamas Cavaliers at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Clackamas swept the Mount Hood conference series with Oregon City, but was outclassed by the Pioneers Thursday, falling behind 18-6 in the first period and never recovering. The Pios won going away despite a poor game from MHC Player Of The Year N’Dea Flye, who finished with six points on 1-of-11 shooting. Brooke Bullock led three Pios in double-figures with 14 points. The Cavaliers turned the ball over 19 times and did not make a single three-point shot, while Oregon City had nine turnovers and hit 5-of-9 from three.

GIRLS 4A QUARTERFINALS:

Banks 54, North Marion 44…The Braves reached the Final Four for only the second time in school history and set up a potential Cowapa League rematch with Seaside in the finals after the Seagulls upset top-seeded Cascade. Anna Klein paced the Braves with 13 points and 11 rebounds as Banks held North Marion to 30% from the field, overcoming an 18-point performance from the Huskies Ally Umbenhower. Sophomore guard Aspen Slifka added nine points, five assits and four steals. The Braves will play the Marshfield Pirates on Friday in the semifinals after Marshfield beat Baker 53-35. Seaside plays three-time defending 4A champion Sutherlin in the other semifinal. The Braves and Gulls met three times during the season, with Banks winning two of the three matchups, including a first-place tiebreaker.

BOYS 4A QUARTERFINALS:

Tillamook 72, Banks 70…In a heart-stopping nightcap at Pacific University’s Stoller Center, Tillamook’s Ian Collett drove the lane and fed a pass inside to 5-8 guard Ramon Flores, who hit a tiebreaking layup with six seconds to go. Dalton Renne’s three-point heave at the buzzer was off the mark and the Cheesemakers, who lost three times to Banks during the regular season, became the unlikeliest of final four teams, advancing to the semifinals with a 12-16 overall record after finishing in fourth place in the Cowapa League. Tillamook only reached the postseason because of the strength at the top of the league, which placed top-seeded Seaside and OSAA #3 Valley Catholic in the round of 16 and Banks in a play-in game. Collett, who scored 36 points to lead the Cheesemakers to a road upset of #2-ranked La Grande in the first round, scored 24 points to lead all scorers. Jacob Berge hit three of his four three-pointers in the second half to finish with 13 points. Renne went 15-for-16 at the foul line and finished with 23 points for Banks. Tillamook shot 51% from the field and had 16 offensive rebounds. Kylan Taylor hit four threes and finished with 15 points and Blake Gobel had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Banks, which will play Henley in the consolation semifinals.

Valley Catholic 68, Henley 50…The Valiants got out to an 11-0 start against the undersized Hornets and were never seriously threatened. Daniel Hardy led Valley Catholic with 15 points and eight rebounds. Colin Haggerty added ten for the Valiants, who shot 52% from the field and connected on half of their 16 three-point shot attempts. Skyline League Player Of the Year Kyle Hadwick led all scorers with 19 for Henley. Valley Catholic swept the season series with Tillamook and will meet the Cheesemakers for a berth in the championship game as three Cowapa League teams reached the final four. Seaside will face North Bend in the other semifinal after the Gulls eked past Gladstone 46-43 and the Bulldogs upset the defending state champion Warriors 61-51.

CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS

Grant eliminated Westview boys with a 52-45 win at the Chiles Center Thursday. Hillsboro girls fell to Crater 65-30, ending their season with a 2-and-out performance at the tournament for the third consecutive year.