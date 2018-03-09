OSAA BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS: Westside Roundup

Lincoln 39, Southridge 36…The third-seeded Skyhawks’ worst nightmares were realized Thursday night as they suffered through their worst shooting game of the year in an upset loss to the Cardinals in the 6A boys quarterfinals at the Chiles Center. Southridge shot 29% and went 1-for-20 from beyond the three-point line. Filip Fullerton made the Skyhawks’ only trey on their final attempt with 4.8 seconds to go to cut Lincoln’s lead to 38-36. After a time out and a quick foul, the Skyhawks got the ball back with 4.3 seconds left and a chance to tie the game after Lincoln’s Bryce Sloan hit one out of two free throws. But Fullerton’s inbounds pass was intercepted by Sloan, who dribbled out the clock as Fullerton and his teammates stood around stunned. Sloan had 23 points and eight rebounds and led the Cardinals, the number three team out of the Portland Interscholastic League, to a win despite their own poor shooting (24 percent). Lincoln hit five threes and outscored Southridge 14-9 at the free throw line in the win. Fullerton led the Skyhawks with 13 points and nine rebounds. Bradley Bickler was the only ‘Hawks player that did not play a subpar game, contributing seven points and nine rebounds.

All three Westside 6A boys teams lost in the quarters Thursday. Barlow hit 15 three-pointers including Jesse White’s tiebreaking trey with a little over a second to go in a 69-66 win over Tualatin. Jesuit hung with top-seeded Jefferson for a half before falling 63-48. The Crusaders meet Tualatin in a 9 a.m. consolation semifinal on Friday with Southridge taking on West Salem in the following game.

Wilsonville 58, Churchill 43…Chris Roche’s Wildcats defeated the team that his father John coached to two state titles, returning to the 5A boys championship game at Gill Coliseum for the fourth consecutive season. One day after shooting 59-percent from the field in a quarterfinal win over Springfield, the Wildcats shot 66-percent, going 10-for-12 from the field in the second half as they patiently protected a double-digit lead most of the final two periods. Dakota Reber led three Wildcats in double figures with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Wilsonville will meet Thurston in the championship game at 8:30 p.m. Friday

Banks 46, Sisters 38…the Braves led from post to pole against a pesky Outlaws squad that refused to go away despite falling behind by a dozen points in the fourth quarter. The Sky-Em league champs rallied to within four twice before Dakota Bunn and Dalton Renne went 4-for-4 at the foul line in the final 30 seconds to seal the deal. Renne bounced back from a rough first half to score 12 of his 14 points in the second half. Junior post Blake Gobel had an outstanding game, contending with Sisters’ 6-9, 24o pound center Ty Horner on the defensive end, while pouring in a game-high 15 points on the offensive end. Gobel had nine rebounds, four steals and five blocks. Horner finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds, but the Outlaws shot just 29-percent and were 2-for-16 from three. The Braves missed all eight of their three-point shot attempts, but outscored Sisters 12-6 at the foul line and turned the ball over just eight times while forcing 13 giveaways.

Valley Catholic 60, La Grande 39…the Tigers are athletic and aggressive but had no answer for Valley Catholic’s size as the Valiants cruised past the Greater Oregon League champs, avenging a buzzer-beating play-in loss at La Grande two years ago. The meteoric rise of sophomore forward Daniel Pruitt continued with 22 points and ten rebounds. Two of Pruitt’s three steals led to breakaway slam dunks. The Valiants outrebounded the Tigers 42-30 and outscored them 14-1 at the foul line. It will be a Cowapa League rematch in the semifinals as Valley Catholic and Banks meet for the third time this season after splitting two regular season games. The game tips off at 6:30 p.m. at Forest Grove High School Friday night.

Banks 56, Baker 30…the Braves girls will join the boys in the semifinals as 4A Player Of The Year candidate Aspen Slifka followed up her 32 points game against Newport in the first round with 29 points and nine steals in a win over the Greater Oregon League champs. It was only Baker’s second loss of the season and most certainly their worst offensive effort by far (8-45-18%).

Banks will play top-seeded Marshfield in the semifinals following the Pirates’ 54-39 win over Valley Catholic. The game tips off at 1:30 p.m. at Forest Grove’s Basinski Center. Both Banks semifinal games will air live on KUIK 1360.

Tigard 65, Sheldon 51…Campbell Gray bounced back from a rough quarterfinal performance to score 20 points, adding 11 rebounds and six assists as the Tigers moved on to the fourth place final. They’ll play Clackamas at 9:00 a.m. Saturday looking to avenge one of their four losses on the season.