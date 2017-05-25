OSAA BASEBALL TOURNAMENT: Wednesday Recap

BEAVERTON 9, Roseburg 3….all nine Beavers in the batting order had a hit as Beaverton collected 14 hits in total to reach the quarterfinals for the second time in three years. Roseburg had an early 1-0 lead, but the Beavers responded with two runs in the bottom of the second and never looked back, It was a close game until Beaverton batted around in the fifth inning, scoring five runs on seven hits, including RBI doubles by Trace Hokkanen and Manny Castiniera. Hokkanen pitched into the sixth inning to pick up his sixth win of the season and contributed two hits and two runs batted in. Castiniera got the final six outs, four coming on strikeouts. Kevin Watson, Jr. went 3-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored and had three of the Beavers’ six stolen bases. Castiniera also scored twice. Luke Lucido went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored for the Indians, who started just two seniors against a Beaverton lineup of nine seniors. Roseburg finished with eight hits. The Indians committed four errors and Beaverton had three, all in the sixth inning when the Indians plated two runs.

WESTVIEW 4, Oregon City 2...Jacob Cox pitched six shutout innings and hit three doubles to lead the Wildcats into the quarterfinals for the second consecutive year. Oregon City ended the Wildcats season at Westview one game short of the final eight two years ago, but the Pios never led in this one. Cox tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering seven hits and one walks with three strikeouts. His double to center field plated Keegan Huey with the first run of the game in the second inning. A two-out rally netted two more runs for Westview in the fourth as Mante Woods drove in a pair of runs with a double, following back-t0-back base hits by Huey and Willie Weiss. Weiss continued a recent tear at the plate with two more hits, extending his streak of multiple hit games to six. Cox hit his third double of the game in the sixth inning before giving way to freshman pinch-runner Dominic Barela, who scored on Jason Tai’s two-out single. Back on the mound in the seventh with a 4-0 lead, Cox was one out away from a shutout win when he gave up an RBI double. Huey came on to get the final out, but a dropped pop fly brought home Oregon City’s second run and put the tying runs in scoring position, before Jordan Weijland flied out to center to end the game. Alex Atwood took the loss for Oregon City. He threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing three runs, five hits, and striking out four. Westview collected nine hits. Oregon City had seven hits in the game.

CLACKAMAS 6, Century 1.…Grant Schoen drove in runs on a double in the first, a single in the third, and a double in the fourth inning and Caden Hennesey picked up the complete game victory on the mound. Clackamas scored three runs in the fourth inning helped by a home run by Hennessy, who gave up one run, seven hits, and struck out two. Sophomore lefty Micky Thompson suffered the loss for Century, tossing three and two-thirds innings, allowing six runs, eight hits, and striking out five. Schoen went 3-for-3 with five runs batted in. Bubba Jaha had two hits and three runs scored and K.C. Reilly also had a pair of hits for the Cavaliers. Kolby Somers went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored in his final game for Century. Kyle Chimienti’s bloop single scored Somers in the third inning for Century’s only run. The Cavaliers outhit the Jaguars 9-7 and will host Westview in Friday’s quarterfinal.

Lake Oswego 3, LINCOLN 2 (8)….Alex Giroux’s RBI double in the eighth inning pushed across the go-ahead run as the Lakers pulled off their second consecutive road victory to earn a quarterfinal matchup with Beaverton on Friday. Lake Oswego pitchers Jake Dukart and Colin Mitchell combined to strike out 15 Cardinal batters in the victory. The Lakers were one out away from a win with]a 2-1 lead in the seventh when Lincoln sophomore Nick Ostmo tied the game with an RBI single off Mitchell. In the eighth, Dukart drew a one-out walk, stole second and scored when Giroux doubled down the left field line. Mitchell retired the side in order in the eighth inning. Giroux and Dawson Jaramillo each went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for the Lakers. Dukart walked three times and scored twice. Gabe Skoro led Lincoln at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored.

CRATER 21, Hillsboro 1…Crater grabbed a 2-0 lead in the second inning on a Sebastian Boivin home run and just kept piling on in a first-round rout at Anhorn Field. The second-ranked Comets outhit Hillsboro 22-3, scoring eight runs in the fourth inning to blow the game wide open. Jake Cartwright also homered, one of his five hits and four runs batted in on the day.

WILSONVILLE 7, Summit 6 (9)….

BANKS 10, North Marion 4…North Marion Braves first baseman Trevor Thiessen broke a 3-3 tie with an RBI single in the third inning and the Braves pulled away for a first-round win in the 4A Tournament over the visiting Huskies. Grant Henry’s RBI double in the first gave North Marion the early lead, but the Braves took the lead for good with four runs in the third inning, including a two-run double by Gunnar Partain. Dalton Renne earned the win for the Braves. He tossed six innings, surrendering four runs, five hits, and striking out four. Banks had ten hits in the game.