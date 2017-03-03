OSAA 6A PLAYOFFS: Southridge at Beaverton

No Metro team has gotten past the Dam the last two seasons. If the Southridge Skyhawks can breach the dike, they’ll move on to the state tournament.

The two neighboring Metro rivals meet Friday night in the second round of the OSAA 6A boys basketball playoffs. The game will be broadcast live on 1360 KUIK with live coverage beginning at 6:45 p.m., one of three tournament games on the air Friday. Following the game, KUIK will air the 2A semifinal game between Life Christian and Stanfield from the Pendleton Convention Center. Life Christian, in its first year as a 2A school, picked up its first-ever playoff win last week and won its quarterfinal matchup with NWL rival Columbia Christian 49-41 on Thursday. Horizon Christian, like Beaverton, Southridge and Life Christian faced a league opponent in the quarterfinals yesterday and nearly pulled off an upset of top-ranked Dayton before falling to the defending 3A state champion Pirates 69-66. The Hawks will face Salem Academy in a consolation semifinal matchup from Marshfield High School at 9 a.m. Friday, also to be broadcast on KUIK.

Southridge defeated Forest Grove 51-38 Tuesday night with a stifling defensive performance, limiting a good three-point shooting team to 25-percent from beyond the arc. When the Skyhawks first met the Beavers back on January, the Beavers had one of their worst long-range shooting performances of the season.

In that game, Southridge’s Tyler Galvin led the Skyhawks in scoring with 12 points. The Hawks typically don’t have high-scoring individual performances as they rotate a lot of bodies, sometimes 11, into the game and get lots of contributions. But Galvin has been tMr. Consistency for head coach Phil Vesel’s Skyhawks this year, providing reliable defensive effort while leading a balanced scoring effort during the regular season.

Beaverton is a senior-led group, as six players in their seven-man rotation are in their fourth year. The only non-senior, junior Jake Estep, a transfer from Tigard, has led the Beavers in scoring this year. The rematch between the two teams at Beaverton High School went the Beavers way, as do most games played at “The Dam”. In Andrew Vancil’s three years as head coach, the Beavers have had a huge home court advantage. South Salem was the only team to win at Beaverton during the regular season and that was the second game of the year. Beaverton’s only loss at home in 2015-16 came to Sheldon in the second round of the playoffs, a game that still serves as motivation for the Beavers’ seven-deep senior class.

A win for Beaverton will put the Beavers into the final tournament for the first time since 2002 and put them into a matchup against another Westside team. Westview plays host to Tigard Friday night and the winners will square off at the Chile Center on Wednesday at 3:15 p.m. in the quarterfinal round.