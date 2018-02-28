OSAA 6A GIRLS PLAYOFFS-1st ROUND: Sherwood 22, Forest Grove 20

The Sherwood Lady Bowmen put the squeeze on Forest Grove to move on to the second round of the state tournament.

Pitching a shutout in the first period, the Bowmen, who led the state in scoring defense, limited the co-champions of the Greater Valley Conference to just two points in the first half on the way to a 22-20 win at the Basinski Center in Forest Grove Tuesday night. Forest Grove was just one of six GVC teams to fall in the first round. No teams from the Salem-based conference will advance, including co-champion McMinnville. Sherwood is the only team from the future Pacific Conference to advance to the second round as Liberty and Glencoe both lost Tuesday and Century fell in the play-in round on Saturday.

Lauren Scarvie and Aubrie Emmons each scored eight points to lead the way for the Lady Bowmen, who never trailed. Sherwood built a 17-7 lead in the third quarter thanks to a pair of Emmons three-pointers. Meanwhile, the Vikings entered the fourth period having hit just 2 of 24 field goal attempts.

As well as Sherwood played defensively, they had just 17 points through three periods and when the shots finally started to fall for the Vikings, the game quickly swerved to a competitive level. Emily Huson drained back-to-back three-pointers early in the fourth quarter, pulling the Vikes to within 17-13. When Emily Lester scored in the lane, Vikings head coach Dan Lumpkin called time out with 28 seconds to go and it was 20-17 Sherwood. But Emmons calmly stepped to the line with 22.5 seconds left and hit both ends of one-and-one

On the Vikings next possession, Huson rebounded her own missed shot and was fouled with 10 seconds left, the sixth team foul for Sherwood. After calling their final time out, the Vikes missed another shot, but the ball deflected out-of-bounds with a little over five seconds remaining. With no time outs left, Forest Grove was unable to stop the clock as Kinsey Barrett drained a three-pointer from the right corner as the final seconds ticked off the clock.

Huson scored all eight of her points in the second half, adding five rebounds and three steals. Barnett added six. First-team All-GVC senior guard Katie Rebsome was limited to just two points, but pulled down seven rebounds. The Vikings shot just 20-percent (7-35) from the field. Sherwood took just 25 shots, connecting on 28-percent. The Bowmen outscored the Vikings 6-2 at the foul line.

Scarvie had seven rebounds and three steals and Emmons added five boards. The Lady Bowmen travel to Beaverton Friday night in the second round. The Beavers defeated Sherwood 44-32 in the season opener.