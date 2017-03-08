OSAA 6A BOYS BASKETBALL: Beaverton (4) vs. Westview (5)

For the second game in a row in the playoffs, the Beaverton Beavers will face a Metro League opponent.

The Beavers lost only one Metro League game this year and avenged that January 21 defeat to Southridge not once, but twice, defeating the Skyhawks in the final game of the regular season to clinch the outright Metro title then thoroughly demolishing Southridge in the second round of the playoffs, 68-37, to clinch the Beavers first trip to the state tournament site since 2002.

The old saying is its tough to beat the same team three times in a season. Well, Beaverton and Westview will take that one game further, meeting for the fourth time this year in the quarterfinal round of the OSAA 6A Boys Basketball Championships. Tipoff time is 3:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Chiles Center and the game will be broadcast live on 1360 KUIK with pregame coverage beginning at 3:05.

The fact that they are 0-and-3 against the Beavers is far from discouraging for Westview head coach Patrick Coons and his team. The fact that all three games were close and came down to the final minutes would certainly put the law of averages on the ‘Cats side.

The teams’ first meeting came at the tail end of the Les Schwab Invitational, a 38-37 hang-on win for the Beavers after blowing a double-digit lead. Then at Beaverton, the Wildcats had a three point lead in the final two minutes, but with Beaverton soon needing to foul to stop the clock and get the ball back, instead it was the Wildcats’ Zac Schmerber who was whistled for a momentum-turning offensive foul, a call that still rankles Coach Coons to this day.

The Beavers third win of the year at Westview was actually their fourth victory in a row in the series. The Beavers have been at the top of their game in the playoffs, winning two games in routs, while Westview edged Tigard in a barn-burner that came down to a key deflected rebound and a three at the buzzer that just missed off the back rim that would have sent the game to overtime.

A win for the Wildcats would put them into a likely rematch with Jefferson in the semifinals. The ‘Cats and Demos played a memorable two-overtime game in the quarterfinal round last year. The last time the Beavers reached the state tournament site in 2002, they made it all the way to the semis.

Wednesday’s broadcast is the first of two on KUIK. The Hillsboro Spartans girls take on Silverton at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis in the quarterfinal round of the 5A Tournament. Tune in for the pregame at 6:05 p.m. for a recap of the afternoon session games from both Gill Coliseum and the Chiles Center. The tipoff time is 6:30 p.m.

Thursday’s broadcast day will start with the 6A boys consolation semifinals as the loser of Beaverton-Westview takes on the loser of Jefferson-Grant at 9:00 a.m. Later on the Wilsonville Wildcats take on the La Salle Falcons in the semifinals of the 5A boys tournament. Extended pregame coverage starts at 1:05 p.m. Then its the quarterfinal round of the 4A boys tournament in Forest Grove as the Valley Catholic Valiants take on the Henley Hornets with pregame festivities beginning at 6:05 p.m. Banks plays Tillamook in the final game of the night with the broadcast pending the outcome of the Hillsboro-Silverton game Wednesday.