OSAA 6A BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT: Forest Grove at Southridge

What looked to be a rebuilding season for the Forest Grove Vikings has been anything but.

The Vikings graduated one of the school’s all-time great athletes following a 15-10 season in 2015-16, which ended with a fourth-place finish in the Salem-based Greater Valley Conference and an opening round playoff loss at Jefferson. Forest Grove lost not only two-sport star Taylor Jensen, but five other rotation players to graduation. But, around a dynamic backcourt tandem and an overacheiving 6-2 post player, the Vikings have put together an even better season this year, entering the OSAA 6A Boys Basketball Championships with a 16-8 record that includes wins against two of the three teams that placed above them in the GVC.

The Vikings head to Southridge High School for the opening round of the playoffs for the second time in four years. Forest Grove lost to the Skyhawks 77-65 back in 2014 before slumping to an eight-win season in 2015 and missing the postseason altogether. They are in the playoffs for the fourth time in five years under head coach Greg Evers, a run of success unmatched in the history of a program that has not won a state playoff game in nearly a century.

In order to clear that hurdle, the Vikes will need to be able to clear the tall and long lineup that the Southridge Skyhawks (15-9, 11-5 Metro #4) will put on the floor. Few teams in the state can match the Skyhawks’ size, which features the twin towers of 6-8 senior Robert Hester and 6-8 junior Filip Fullerton. Hester is a big dude who patrols the paint and leads the Skyhawks in rebounds, while Fullerton, no string bean, can also step out to the perimeter and knock down a three when given the opportunity. The ‘Hawks can also bring the very athletic 6-7 Bradley Bickler off the bench. Southridge couples their inside length and bulk with a rangy backcourt and a constantly shifting zone defense that has caused some opponents’ fits during the season.

After a 6-6 start to the season that featured some up-and-down performances and struggles with turnovers, the Skyhawks have gone 9-3 in their final dozen Metro League games, with all three losses close. A key to the recent success is the healthy return to the lineup of sophomore wing Zach Galvin, a lanky 6-1 guard who plays more like 6-4. Galvin, who has good enough ballhandling ability to play the point and can shoot the three like a two-guard, is most valuable on the defensive side, where his anticipation and length atop Southridge’s zone leads to deflections and steals. While Galvin missed half the season with injury, his older brother Tyler was the only Skyhawk to start all 24 games and led the balanced ‘Hawks in scoring.

The Vikings will have their hands full in this matchup, coming from a league that doesn’t feature a ton of big men and primarily man-to-man defensive teams. They will also be at The Cage at Southridge High School instead of at their own Basinski Center, where they have been much more successful this year, having knocked off Sprague, McNary and South Salem on the home floor, while losing the road matchups. Forest Grove is just a game over .500 in road or neutral site games, while going 9-2 on the home floor.

A key to the Vikings success will be perimeter shooting, a team strength. Led by First Team All-Greater Valley Conference shooting guard Bailey Evers, the Vikings backcourt features multiple players who can deliver from downtown. If they are on the mark early and don’t panic against Southridge’s traps, the Vikings could shoot the Hawks out of their preferred zone defense and get them out of their comfort zone.

The winner of Tuesday’s first-round matchup will likely travel to Metro League champion Beaverton, which has lost just twice on its home floor the last two seasons combined. One of those losses came to Sheldon in the second round of the playoffs last year. The other came to South Salem, a team that Forest Grove beat this year. Southridge handed Beaverton its only Metro League loss of the season. Fourth-seeded Beaverton opens the playoffs against #30 Barlow at 7:00 p.m.

