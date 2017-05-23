OSAA 6A BASEBALL TOURNAMENT: 1st Round Recaps

WESTVIEW 5, Grants Pass 2….Down 2-0 in the fifth inning, the Wildcats rallied with five unanswered runs to stave off the upset and advance to the second round of the tournament. Willie Weiss went six innings on the mound to earn his eighth win of the year and added two hits and three runs batted in. The Metro League player of the year extended his multi-hit streak to five consecutive games. Grants Pass was led by second baseman Kevin Zavolta, who went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles, a run scored and a run batted in. The Cavemen got to a rusty Weiss for three hits in the first inning to grab the early lead on Tyler Rund’s RBI single, scoring Zavolta who had doubled to the left field wall. After a third-inning double, Zavolta singled past third base to knock in Cameron Castle in the fifth inning. The Cavemen rallied with two outs and none on as Castle sneaked a double down the third base line and scampered home on Zavolta’s third hit of the game. Luke Pilat got the Wildcats on the board when he walked to open the fifth inning and avoided a double play when Zavolta had the ball fall out of his glove on Evan Williamson’s grounder to second. A Weiss fielder’s choice brought home Pilat to pull the Wildcats within one, setting up a big sixth inning, which started on Mante Woods’ towering home run just to the left of the scoreboard in right field to tie the game. Ben Braukman walked and Jason Tai pinch-ran, swiping second, advancing to third on a ground out before scoring the go-ahead run on a steal of home. Weiss plated two insurance runs with a single later in the inning. Rund took the loss on the mound for Grants Pass. Cox pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning for the save. Westview hosts Oregon City on Wednesday after the Pioneers upset McMinnville 10-4

BEAVERTON 7, Cleveland 0….Callan McRae pitched six innings of shutout ball and the Beavers got clicking early offensively, scoring two runs in the first inning off future University of Portland pitcher Eli Morse. Senior outfielders Ryan Hekker and Kevin Watson, Jr. began the game with a double and triple respectively and the Beavers rolled up six runs in the first two innings on the way to an easy home win. Pitching with comfortable early run support, McRae allowed three hits and two walks with four strikeouts to earn the win. Hekker, Watson and Manny Castineira each had two hits for the Beavers, who host Roseburg Wednesday in the second round of the playoffs.

Century 4, WEST ALBANY 3….Like Westview, Century was able to rally late to keep its tournament run alive. The Jaguars trailed 3-0 before coming from behind in their final turn at bat in the seventh. The Jags earned a date at No. 2-ranked Clackamas after the Cavaliers blanked Southridge 6-0. Two other Metro League teams were eliminated Monday as Jesuit lost at South Medford 6-3 and Grant edged Sunset 3-2.

Centennial 1, Tigard 0 (9 innings)….in one of the most exciting games of the day, starting pitchers Brett Thomas and Dawson Day each took a shutout into the ninth inning. Tigard finally blinked when A.J. Hergert’s RBI double in the top of the ninth scored Brendan Ritschard with the only run of the game. Tigard had a chance to even the score in the bottom of the ninth, but pinch-runner Bobby Carter was tagged out at home for the final out of the game, trying to steal the game-tying run. Thomas struck out seven and allowed just one walk and four hits. Day allowed six hits and one walk with seven strikeouts in the complete game win…In other TRL action, Lake Oswego upset Sprague 5-2 and moves on to face Lincoln after the Cardinals blanked West Salem 10-0. Sherwood lost at Gresham 4-1 and Tualatin lost a high-scoring affair at McNary 10-9