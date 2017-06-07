OIBA BASEBALL: Mercenary Industries 13, HPS 2

Using 20 different players, the Century summer OIBA team avenged a week one loss with a runaway 13-2 win against rival HPS at Glencoe’s Petrick Field.

The Crimson Tide won the first meeting of the two Hillsboro and Metro League rivals 10-5 in the first game played at Century High school this season. The Jaguars returned the favor by beating the Tide on their home field, giving each team a 1-1 record to start the summer.

The Jaguars are displaying the makings of a fearsomely deep and talented (and VERY tall) pitching staff that could have them right back in the upper division of the Metro League after tying for second place in 2017. And they have yet to use their top two returning pitchers on the mound.

Four different pitchers saw time on the mound for Mercenary, beginning with rising sophomore Ian Lawson, who made waves in the spring by homering in his first varsity at bat as a freshman. Although Lawson was far from dominating over his two innings plus, he shows the potential for future domination as his already impressive frame continues to physically mature and he refines his mechanics. Lawson pitched out of a bases loaded jam in the first, then was lifted after the first two Tide batters reach base in the third inning. The tallest of the Jaguars staff of young hurlers, six-foot-eight Kyler Somers, immediately quelled the threat, retiring