OIBA BASEBALL: Lakers Sweep Beavers In Pesky Doubleheader

The Lake Oswego Lakers showed that one Dukart is better than none. Throw in a Giroux and a Sebolsky and the Lakers are getting close to the team they hope to contend for a state baseball title in 2018.

Sophomore Thomas Dukart made his OIBA season debut with two hits, two runs and an RBI, Giroux added an RBI triple and Sebolsky reached base four times, scoring twice as the Lakers swept a Pesky Division doubleheader against Beaverton, winning game one 8-4 before walking off with a 4-3, nine-inning win in game two.

Matthew Grimm led off the bottom of the ninth with a triple and scored on Harrison Bridwell’s sacrifice fly to left as the Lakers needed just three pitches to put an end to the final inning of game two.

Down 3-2, Beaverton had tied the game in the sixth following sophomore John Oleson’s second double of the game, a sacrfice bunt by Tommy Wahlin and a sacrifice fly by Logan McRae.

McRae’s older brother Callan, a First Team All-State pitcher in the spring, came on in relief to get the final two outs in the seventh and retired the side in the eighth before giving up the winning run in the ninth. Lake Oswego had hit McRae harder than any other team in the spring, collecting nine hits and five runs in 4 2/3 innings during a 9-6 playoff loss in May against a pitcher that entered the postseason with a 0.55 ERA.

Junior Kellen Rice finished on the mound for Lake O, pitching 1 2/3 innings of hitless, scoreless relief for the win. Both starting pitchers gave their teams solid innings. Junior Nick Chambers pitched into the eighth, allowing seven hits and three earned runs with three strikeouts and four walks. Oleson pitched the Beavers into the seventh inning before giving way to McRae. The soph righty allowed six hits, three earned runs, two walks and fanned two.

Sebolsky, one of four Lakers who split time between the OIBA team and a club team {two Laker players, Jake Dukart and Sam Haney, have yet to play with the OIBA squad this summer), went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and a walk in game two after an 0-for- first game. Bridwell singled and scored in the second inning to go with his game-winning RBI in the ninth.

Bridwell also picked up a win on the mound in the opening game, bolstered by a six-run first inning. The rising senior pitcher allowed five hits and four runs, two earned, with three strikeouts and three walks over four innings. Jackson Laurent held the Beavers scoreless over the final three innings for the save.

Lake Oswego jumped on Beavers’ starter Tommy Wahlin for five hits in the first innings, including Giroux’s RBI triple, a two-RBI single by Grimm and two-RBI double by Rice.

Giroux and Dukart each reached base three times with two runs scored. Deville drove in a a pair of runs and scored once.

Beaverton outfielder Kellen O’Connor reached base three times with two runs scored. Cooper Martineau and Wahlin each had a run scored and an RBI and Logan McRae had two hits and reached base three times from the leadoff position.

Beaverton struck for three runs in the third inning, but the Lakers answered with two runs in the fourth after sophomore reliever Carson Budke walked the bases loaded.

The Lakers pulled off first-and-third double steals in each game, including a long play in the second game that featured several twists and turns and ended with Sebolsky sliding in headfirst at home just ahead of the tag by Beavers’ catcher Sam Wagner-Forster.

Both teams head out of town for tournament ball this weekend with Lake Oswego traveling to Bend and Beaverton heading to Springfield for a tourney at Thurston High School.