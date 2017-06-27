OIBA BASEBALL: LAKE OSWEGO 5, Tigard Longhorns 4

League opponents in the Three Rivers League, Lake Oswego and Tigard are matched up in the same division for the 2017 summer OIBA season.

In a battle for prominence in the Pesky Division, Lake Oswego ended Tigard’s unbeaten run in divisional play with a thrilling win in the opening game of Monday’s doubleheader. Gabe Deville singled in the ninth inning, scoring Luke Kloster with the game-winning run in a 5-4 Laker win in the opening game of Monday’s doubleheader. The Longhorns rebounded to win a back-and-forth second game 8-6.

Laker junior pitcher Alex Giroux, an early verbal commit to the University of Washington, was cruising along in the opener, taking a two-hit shutout into the seventh inning. Tiger junior C.J. Rivers sparked a run of five consecutive baserunners with a leadoff single in the seventh, before being thrown out trying to take third on Fletcher Ahl’s single to center. Undaunted, the Longhorns continued with a single through the shortstop hole by Lance Kreisburg followed by sophomore Ben Barbee’s RBI double. Giroux fanned Joey Cavalli and was one strike away from ending the game when Sam Pittmon, fighting back from an 0-2 count, beat out a 3-2 grounder to short for an infield hit, scoring Kreisburg. Jack O’Brien came on in relief, but walked leadoff batter Sam Gerkman to force in the game-tying run before ending the inning with a strikeout.

In the ninth, O’Brien walked back-to-back batters with one out, but Jackson Laurent came on to strike out back-to-back batters to put out the fire. In the bottom of the inning, Dawson Jaramillo hit a comebacker that was muffed by Tigard reliever Joey Cavalli for an error. Kloster came on to pinch-run and stole second after Cavalli struck out Laurent. Deville followed with a line drive to center and Kloster beat the throw home to give Lake Oswego the win.

Giroux struck out 13 batters over his 6 2/3 innings pitch, allowing four runs, three earned on six hits and two walks. Jaramillo had an RBI triple in the third inning, one of two hits in the game for the big first baseman. Harrison Bridwell went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and Kellen Rice reached base three times, going 2-for-2 with a run scored.

The two teams traded blows early in game two before Tigard struck for a decisive three runs in the fourth inning. Three walks by Laker starting pitcher Mike Mercep proved costly. Sam Gerkman had an RBI single in the inning. The Lakers took advantage of four bases on balls in the fourth inning, plating a run on Alex Giroux’s bases loaded walk. In the fifth, Kellen Rice drove in a run on a sacrifice fly to pull the Lakers to within 6-5.

But Lance Kreisburg’s two-run single in the sixth gave the Longhorns enough to get over the hump. Again, two walks in the inning led to the damage.

Tigard’s seven hits were evenly distributed, with Gerkman scoring two runs. Laurent and Jaramillo each had two hits for the Lakers and Matt Grimm scored a pair of runs.

The Lakers return to action with a doubleheader at Forest Grove Tuesday. Tigard takes a day off before hosting Orofino, Idaho at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday.