OIBA BASEBALL: HPS 10, Mercenary 5

The newly resurgent Glencoe offense lifted the Crimson Tide into a Metro league contender in baseball this spring after dismal seasons for football and basketball. Even with the graduation of seniors and the absence of All-Metro catcher Nathan Sprenger on Thursday, the Tide OIBA team looks like it will continue to be a threat at the plate.

The Tide rapped out 15 hits against three Century pitchers to win the OIBA opener for both teams 10-5 at Century High School on Thursday. The will meet again at Glencoe High next week.

For most of the Jags, it was the first game on their home field after it was waterlogged the entire spring season. Century had a 4-0 lead after two innings, taking advantage of two errors in the first inning to plate an unearned run before RBI doubles by center fielder Drew Gonzalez and shortstop Keaton Johnson, plus a passed ball, pushed the lead to four.

Century pitcher Andrew Pooschke got through the Glencoe lineup unscathed, then ran into trouble in the third when five straight Tide batters reached base. Cole Hoskins drove in little brother Jacob with a double and Jordan Williams and Hunter Clayton followed with RBI singles.

Their lead cut to a run, Century went up 5-3 in the fourth, parlaying a dropped third strike and a wild pitch into a run when Joshua Grant crossed the plate on a double-steal attempt, with Johnson thrown out at second base on the play.

Glencoe took the lead for good in the fifth inning as the hit parade greeted Century reliever Jared Gordon with five more safeties. Cole Hoskins drove in his second run of the game and Will Stephens and Derek Basney hit back-to-back RBI singles as the Tide leapt ahead 6-5, adding four more runs off Justyn Herzog in the sixth, collecting two more hits and three walks and two errors.

The heart of the Tide order was most potent with the Hoskins brothers and senior center fielder Sam Kirk combining to go 8-for-12 with eight runs scored and two runs batted in. Cole Hoskins had both RBI’s two go with three hits and three runs scored. Hunter Clayton, who played shortstop and third base, added two hits and two runs batted in. Jordan Williams picked up the win in relief of Cole Hoskins, closing out the game with 3 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and one walk with two strikeouts.

Gordon was saddled with the loss for Century after allowing five hits and three earned runs in his two innings. Johnson paced the Jaguars at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Herzog reached base all four times with a single and three bases on balls and Brett Bertrand went 2-for-2 with a run scored.

The rematch at Glencoe is schedued for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday and is the next scheduled game for both teams.

In other OIBA action Thursday, Hillsboro shut out Forest Grove 11-0 as Curran Mitzel shut down the Vikings on one hit.