OIBA BASEBALL: HILLSBORO 8, Barlow 0

After playing 12 innings at Barlow last week, the Hillsboro Spartans spared the drama in the rematch.

Daniel Kitchens and newcomer Kane Kiannis combined on a five-hit shutout with no walks, the Spartans played spotless defense and rapped out 11 hits in an 8-0 shutout. The Olin Division victory gave the Sparts a sweep of the series, after edging the Bruins 4-3 in a 12-inning game in Gresham on Wednesday.

The Spartans jumped on Barlow lefthander Tyler Ostgarden with three runs in the first inning, then collected five hits in the third inning to rack up three more runs, taking a 7-0 lead.

Meanwhile, Kitchens had his curve ball snapping, recording four strikeouts over six innings of five-hit, shutout ball. Kitchens retired 15 of 17 batters after allowing two singles in the first inning. Kiannis, a rising sophomore new to the program, pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning to close out the contest.

Curran Mitzel went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs, two RBI and three stolen bases. Joshua O’Neal reached base all four times, going 3-for-3 with three runs batted in. O’Neal drove in Mitzel with an RBI single to right center for Hillsboro’s first run of the game. After Marcus Himes walked, Kiannis followed iwth a bloop single over shortstop to plate O’Neal, with Himes racing home after an errant throw to third base.

In the third inning, Cam Losey hit a one out single and scored on Mitzel’s ground out. Kitchens opened the fourth inning with a leadoff single up the middle, the first of five safeties in the frame for the Sparts. Mitzel plated Kitchens with an RBI double to right cneter and scored on O’Neal’s two-RBI single.

The Spartans got all 11 of their hits in the first four innings off Ostgarden, who struck out six and walked one.

Cleanup hitter Jimmy Nicholson had two hits for the Bruins.

The Spartans return to action Friday at home against Tigard Longhorns in a 5:00 p.m. game.