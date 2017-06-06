OIBA BASEBALL: FOREST GROVE 9, Beaverton 2

Both the Forest Grove Vikings and the Beaverton Beavers suffered significant graduation losses following the spring season. The difference is, the Vikings have had a couple of summer games to find their footing with a young roster.

After falling flat in their summer opener, the Vikings have now won back-to-back games following a 9-2 victory over Beaverton at Forest Grove High School on Monday.

Tyler Lilley, on loan from Banks High School, gave the Vikes the lead for good with an RBI double in the fourth inning and the Vikes padded their lead against one of Beaverton’s top pitchers from their spring run to the 6A semifinals.

Rising junior Cole Hammond got the win with five solid innings, allowing a run on four hits with seven strikeouts. Hammond hit three Beaver batters, but did not walk a man.

After Tanner Mannen raced home on a passed ball in the third inning for the first run of the game, Beaverton answered in the top of the fourth. Like Mannen, Beaverton’s Manny Castineira, one of only two varsity regulars on the field for the Beavers, reached base on a hit-by-pitch. After Thomas Wahlin singled up the middle, Chad Cadiente plated Castineira with a single to left field. Wahlin was gunned down at third trying to advance and the inning would eventually end with a Hammond strikeout.

Forest Grove answered in the bottom of the inning when Brayden McLoughlin drew a leadoff walk and scored on Lilley’s one-out double. After Hammond rifled a single to right field, Lilley raced home on a wild pitch and the Vikings had a 3-1 lead.

Beaverton senior Dusty Ward got the start on the hill. Little-used during the spring season, Ward allowed just two hits over four innings and two of the three runs allowed were earned. The righthander struck out eight and walked two with one hit batter.

In the fifth, Beaverton called on lefty senior Callan McRae, a First Team All-Metro selection on the mound in the spring. Pitching for the first time since coming on in relief in the state semifinals at West Linn a week ago, McRae ran into immediate trouble. The speedy Mannen reached on a bunt single past the mound, then stole second. Jess Lucas followed with a sacrifice bunt toward the mound that McRae fired high and wild to first, sending Mannen home. After a wild pitch moved Lucas to second, Casey Young doubled to the right center field gap to score Lucas. One out later, Spencer Jones sent a shot through the shortstop hole, scoring young with a sixth run of the game.

Forest Grove extended its lead to 8-1 in the sixth inning, with Young driving in Mannen and J.J. Buehler with a two-out single. The Vikes loaded the bases with a pair of walks before McRae got out of the inning with a strikeout.

McLoughlin and Mannen followed Hammond on the mound and kept the Beavers in check the rest of the way. Mannen scored three runs, going 2-for-4 at the plate with three stolen bases. The rising senior also retired the final four batters of the game following Carson Budke’s RBI single in the eighth. Young also went 2-for-4 with three runs batted in.

Wahlin had two of Beaverton’s seven hits and reached base three times. Castineira also reached base three times for the Beavers, who go for their first win of the summer season on Wednesday at Sunset. Forest Grove returns to action at home on Thursday, taking on Hillsboro at 5:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on KUIK 1360.