OIBA BASEBALL: Alpenrose Dairy Red Sox 2, Tigard Longhorns 0

The baseball state championship games are still a couple of days away, but Oregon Independent Baseball Association’s tenth season got underway on Wednesday.

In a game matching the OIBA Tigard Longhorns against the American League Alpenrose Dairy Red Sox, the visitors from Southwest Portland came away with an unlikely 2-0 victory.

The Wilson High School-based squad did not have a single hit against four different Tigard pitchers, but took advantage of a walk, a botched rundown and a wild pitch to plate two runs in the first inning, while their four pitchers blanked the host Tigers.

Tigard put runners on base in all but one inning and placed a runner in scoring position in five of seven innings, but could not score.

Three of the Tigers’ five hits were doubles, starting with C.J. Rivers’ two-out shot over to the center field fence in the fourth inning. Sammy DeVol, the second of four Red Sox pitchers, fanned Tigard cleanup hitter Micah O’Donnell to end the threat.

In the fifth inning, Fletcher Ahl, who started on the mound for Tigard then switched to first base later, blooped a double to left field before Sam Pittman fouled out to short left field to end the frame.

Michael Quintana, Tigard’s leadoff batter and shortstop, singled through the hole on the right side with two outs in the sixth inning, then stole second. Manny Andrade followed with a line drive in the same direction, but it found the webbing of the first baseman’s glove and another Tigard threat was averted.

Finally in the seventh, Lance Kreisburg, one of four varsity newcomers in the starting lineup in Tigard’s summer opener, hit the Tigers’ third double of the game. But pinch-hitter Griffin Williams struck out for the final out of the contest.

Of Tigard’s four pitchers, rising senior Manny Andrade was the most effective. Featuring a devastating curve ball, Andrade allowed two baserunners on errors in his third innings of work, striking out two batters. Rising junior C.J. Rivers, elevated to varsity during the spring season where he became Tigard’s most productive hitter, worked out of a jam after walking the bases full in the sixth, getting a strikeout and a tapper back to the mound to escape trouble. Brandt Bridges, a rising junior who pitched a little for the Longhorns last summer, pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning to keep the Tigers within reach for their final at bat.

The Red Sox did not walk a batter, combining for six strikeouts. No one had more than one hit for Tigard.

The OIBA season picks up steam today, with games including Hillsboro at Forest Grove, Glencoe at Century and Tualatin hosting Grant. OIBA features four divisions of teams from the Portland Metro area. Teams from the Metro, Three Rivers, Mount Hood, Northwest Oregon and Portland Interscholastic League are assigned to various divisions randomly each season. The season concludes with the championship tournament the third week of July, which will return to Wilsonville High School, the host site of the 2016 tournament.

Last summer, Clackamas Outlaws defeated West Linn 9-2 in the OIBA championship game, a pretty decent validation of the quality of play considering those two teams will meet Saturday night in the 6A finals at Salem-Keizer Volcanoes Stadium. It will be the second time that the OIBA champion will be the state champion. After Jesuit took home the first two OIBA titles in 2008 and ’09, Westview lost just one game in the 2010 summer campaign before taking home the 2011 6A title.