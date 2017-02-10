NWOC BOYS BASKETBALL: Sandy 73, Hillsboro 52

The Hillsboro Spartans could never recover from a bad start to the game.

The Sandy Pioneers raced to an 8-0 lead and never trailed in a 73-52 victory over the Spartans at Chris Campbell Memorial Gymnasium Thursday night in a make-up game for a contest postponed by January’s snowy weather. The victory gave the Pios a half-game lead over the Spartans in the Northwest Oregon Conference, moving Sandy temporarily into fifth place. The top six teams will play in the postseason with the top two automatically advancing to the OSAA 5A State Tournament.

Missed layups and free throws on Hillsboro’s initial few possessions allowed Sandy to gain an early foothold. The Spartans would fall behind 17-5 and 36-18 in the first half, but despite battling major foul trouble, would hang around and make several runs at the Pios. Sandy finally pulled away in the fourth quarter, scoring on eight straight possessions early in the period to finally get some comfortable distance.

Hilhi was dealt the additional setback of having two starters pick up three fouls in the first period, as both forward Tahj Barr-Colford and wing Josh Jones were forced to sit for the entire second period. Backup forward Zach Fritzler sprained his ankle late in the first period and was lost for the game, further limiting Hillsboro’s options up front.

Playing a mix of 1-3-1 and 2-3 zone defenses, Hillsboro still was able to keep up with the taller Pioneers on the glass. That’s to say, neither team did a particularly good job of rebounding as the two teams combined for 31 offensive boards, led by Hillsboro’s 5-9 Isaiah Ingram, who came off the bench to clear eight rebounds, six on the offensive glass.

The visiting Pioneers simply executed and finished better on offense throughout the night, particular in the earlygoing, when they hit 8-of-15 from the field and 3-of-7 from three-point land to outscore Hillsboro 23-13 in the opening period. The game was played relatively evenly from there until Sandy’s run in the fourth quarter finally shook off the Sparts, who lost three players to foul disqualification.

The aforementioned Barr-Colford and Jones each fouled out in the fourth quarter as did Alfonso Santos IV, who paced the Spartans offensively with 18 points and also led them in rebounds with nine. Chase Hildner added 13 points for Hilhi. Senior guard Corey Hindley had a tough night shooting the ball, going scoreless in the first half before finishing with eight points on 2-of-10 shooting. The Spartans shot just 29-percent for the game (15-51) and hit 4-of-14 from three.

Sandy sophomore Colton Gorski scored 17 of his game-high 22 points in the first half, hitting 8-of-11 from the field. Senior post Grayson Kansala added 14 points, 18 rebounds and three blocks and Jadon Floyd finished with 13.

The two teams won’t wait long for the rematch, which will be at Sandy on Valentine’s Day.

Hillsboro’s girls played at Sandy last night and stifled the Pioneers, winning 28-18 to all but ensure a return trip to the OSAA 5A Tournament, opening up a three-game lead over Rex Putnam in the loss column while staying a single game back of La Salle in the race for the NWOC title.