NWOC BASEBALL: Wilsonville 8, Hillsboro 1

The Wilsonville Wildcats moved up to #4 in the OSAA power rankings as they gear up for a first-place showdown next week in the Northwest Oregon Conference.

Wilsonville put multiple runs on the board in each of the first three innings, while Hillsboro squandered multiple scoring opportunities in an 8-1 defeat at Wilsonville High School Wednesday. The game site was switched from Hillsboro’s Rutchman Stadium to take advantage of the turf at Wilsonville. The Wildcats were the home team in the matchup and game two is scheduled to be played at Rutchman Stadium Friday after the Spartans take on first-place La Salle at Tonkin Field Thursday at 4:00 p.m.

The La Salle Falcons are currently 8-0, while Wilsonville improved to 9-1 in the NWOC (17-2 overall) following yesterday’s win. A two-game series between the league leaders begins at Wilsonville on Tuesday and concludes at La Salle on Wednesday.

Hillsboro (4-5, 7-9) should have had the first lead in the game, but could not score after leadoff batter Curran Mitzel reached third base on a dropped fly ball in left. After a ground out to third base, Mitzel broke for home on Chase Hildner’s sharp ground ball up the middle. But Wilsonville pitcher Ben VavRosky blocked the ball with his leg and easily threw out Mitzel at the plate before retiring Jarred Eichstadt on a fly out to left. HilHi would put runners at second and third with one out in the second inning, but again failed to score In the fourth, the first two Spartans batters got on base, but again the clutch hit was nowhere to be found.

Meanwhile, Wilsonville got runners on base early and kept them moving around. Kristjen Mertes led off with a single to left field and raced to third after the ball was misplayed. Trevor Antonson followed with an RBI single to right, then he scored after Hildner threw errantly to first base on Drake Carter’s bunt, putting Carter at second. Cleanup hitter Dom Enbody delivered Carter to the plate with an RBI single to center and Wilsonville had a 3-0 lead before an out was recorded.

The Wildcats put two runners on with none out in the second inning before Antonson delivered a sacrifice fly and Carter knocked in a run with a single to left. After loading the bases with none out in the third, Adam Stevens grounded into a force at second, scoring two runs as Enbody scored from third followed by a hustling Gage Gloster, who raced around from second, beating the throw home from first base. Wilsonville had a 7-1 lead after three innings, while Hillsboro stranded seven base runners and scored only one run in the first four innings. Mitzel doubled to leadoff the third and scored on an errant throw by Enbody trying to pick him off third base.

VavRosky improved to 5-1 on the season, allowing five hits over six innings with six strikeouts and one walk. After dealing with jams in each of the first four innings, the junior right hander retired the last nine batters he faced, including the final four by strikeout. Austin Tacla, who had two hits and a run scored in the game, pitched a scoreless seventh.

Myles Littlejohn took the loss for Hillsboro, surrendering eight hits and seven runs, just three earned, over three innings. He struck out four and walked one.

Four different Wildcats had two hits each. Antonson and Carter each drove in two runs with a run scored. Adam Stevens reached base twice on walks and scored twice with two runs batted in. Mitzel had two of Hillsboro’s five hits in the contest. Cohen Johnson also doubled for the Sparts.