METRO VOLLEYBALL: Glencoe 3, CENTURY 0

With nine players on the roster taller than the tallest girl Century put on the floor, the Glencoe Crimson Tide physically dominated the Jags in a 25-9, 25-20, 25-7 sweep at Century High School Thursday night.

The Crimson Tide (8-2 Metro League, 9-3 overall) maintained a two-game lead over Sunset in third place in the Metro League standings. Their only two losses have come to the two teams in front of them, top-ranked and undefeated Southridge and fourth-ranked Jesuit, owners of a more than decade-long streak of Metro League championships.

The Tide, now ranked 11th in the OSAA power rankings, got outstanding balance offensively, with two setters nearly splitting the assists down the middle and five hitters with at least five kills on the night.

Different players led the Tide in each set. Ashlynn Bailey, Glencoe’s top all-around player, didn’t even have a kill in the first set. But the New Mexico softball pulled out a deadly jump serve that led to an 8-0 run to start the match, notching four straight aces at one point. The Tide were at the top of their game in the first set, earning nearly every point with just five tallies coming on Century errors. Junior libero Morgan DeBord served the final four points, with Brenna Dunn notching two kills in the final rally. Caroline McArthur had three kills in game one, then took a back seat to senior opposite Rachel Adjers in the second set.

The Tide let down in game two with a number of errors and Century was not as sharp either with four errors leading to a 5-1 start for the Tide. But the plucky Jags hung around. Down 19-12 at one point, Century climbed to within three with Emma Koelbl sering four straight points before an error handed Glencoe a side out and a 22-18 lead. The lack of a player over 5-9 did not keep Century from recording two blocks during Koelbl’s service rally. After a net violation returned the ball to the Jaguars, Hillsboro transfer Shaddie Kalamau served an ace to pull Century to within 22-20. That would be their final point of the set, as a dump kill by sophomore setter Aneli Godinez gave Glencoe the side out. Mia Reese shot a cross court kill to put the Tide at game point and Reese wiped another kill off a block to give Glencoe the 25-20 edge.

The Century serve-receive dropped midway through game three as McArthur rattled off nine consecutive service points with six aces to put Glencoe up 20-5 before the Tide breezed to the finish line, led by four Brenna Dunn kills in the final frame.

Bailey and Adjers finished the match with seven kills each. Dunn and Reese added six and McArthur notched five. Bailey and McArthur each finished with 13 service points and six aces. Godinez had 12 assists and was a perfect 9-for-9 on serve with two aces and senior setter Kira Cadiz added 13 assists.

Southridge had a bye Thursday night, while Jesuit swept Westview in three competitive games 19-20-21. Aloha outlasted Beaverton in a marathon match, winning the fifth game 19-17. Sunset defeated Liberty three games to one.