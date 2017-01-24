METRO LEAGUE BOYS BASKETBALL: Westview 63, Aloha 28

It was shaping up to be a very competitive matchup Monday night. Westview was playing the first of four games in five days and without its leading scorer, All-Metro League wing Mason Elliott, sitting out the second game of a two-game disciplinary measure. Aloha was coming off a road win at Sunset and a six-point loss to Beaverton Thursday that was close from tip to final horn.

However, on Monday the Warriors got the news that they too would be without their leading scorer, Ethan Channel, who was sidelined by an undisclosed ailment. Without the dynamic scorer, who put up more than half their points in a 52-46 loss to Beaverton, the Warriors were left flailing when Westview put on the defensive clamps in the second period.

The Wildcats hit seven of their first ten three-point shot attempts and outscored the Warriors 18-4 in the second quarter to build an insurmountable lead on the way to a 63-28 victory at Aloha Monday night. With the win, the Westview moved into a first-place tie with Beaverton at 5-1 in the Metro League and improved to 10-3 on the season. Two of Westview’s three losses have come to the Beavers, one in league play, by a combined four points. The rematch is Tuesday, February 7 at Westview.

Zach Sly missed only one of his eight shots and was a perfect 3-for-3 from beyond the arc to finish with a game-high 17 points. Senior guard Trevor Laakso, starting in place of Elliott, hit both of his threes and rolled up 12 points. Said Ali added eight points to go with four steals and four assists.

The Wildcats went 10-for-17 from downtown and shot 51-percent from the field on the night. Six different Westview players hit a three.

The ‘Cats stormed to a 34-14 lead at halftime, holding Aloha to a single field goal in the second period. Up 49-24 after three quarters, Wildcats’ head coach Patrick Coons rested his starters for the rest of the night, preserving them for a gauntlet of a scheduled this week. With two make-up games, Westview will play on three consecutive nights and four times in the span of five days, starting with Tuesday night’s trip to Southridge. The Skyhawks gave the Wildcats an assist by knocking off Beaverton 46-43 on Saturday, allowing Westview to pull even with the Beavers atop the league standings.

Jason Donis led Aloha with eight points, but was scoreless after halftime. The Warriors shot 26-percent (10-for-39) and converted just two of their ten three-point shot attempts.

Aloha plays three games this week, traveling to Century Tuesday night with Liberty paying a visit on Friday.