METRO LEAGUE BOYS BASKETBALL: Jesuit 75, Century 58

The Jesuit Crusaders emerged from a long winter hibernation with a renewed focus on defense.

The Crusaders aggressive three-quarter court trap forced Century into 18 turnovers, while on the offensive end Jesuit drained 11 three-pointers in a 75-58 win over the Jaguars at Century High School Thursday night.

Jesuit took control of the game in the second quarter, outscoring the Jaguars 25-7 to take a 45-30 lead at halftime. Century would get no closer than 13 the rest of the way as the Crusaders pulled into a tie with the Jaguars for third place in the Metro League boys basketball standings, both teams at 3-and-2.

With both teams rusty after a long time out of the gym due to winter weather school cancellations, the game began sloppily, but soon turned into a track meet in a high-scoring first period that featured four ties and two lead changes. Riley Suckow scored 12 points in the quarter and Joseph Kellar beat the buzzer with a three-pointer as the Jaguars took a 23-20 lead.

Century hit 10-of-17 from the field in the period, but would shoot below 25-percent from the field over the final three quarters, while Jesuit continued to cash in on offense. An 8-0 Crusader run to start the second quarter put Jesuit in front for good. Luke Hamper was the catalyst. His three-pointer tied the game at 23. Then, Hamper intercepted a pass in backcourt and laid it in through a foul. Hamper missed the free throw, but shortly thereafter, picked off another Kaniel Castaneda pass and drained another three. Matt Lang followed with back-to-back trifectas and the Crusaders had a 34-25 lead.

The Jaguars called time out and settled down, but still struggled to score, connecting on just 2-of-14 in the period, while Jesuit hit 8-of-18, including the four three-pointers. Hamper and Lang combined to score 23 of Jesuit’s 45 first-half points.

In the second half, Jesuit senior guard Cameron Parker took over. After scoring just six points in the first half and missing six of his first nine shots from the field, Parker got rolling late in the third quarter, hitting four consecutive shots to put up 12 points in the period. Jesuit’s lead reached 18 points before three Century free throws cut the lead to 60-45 at the end of three.

Not content to sandbag, the Crusaders continued to play fast and aggressively early in the fourth period, looking to run the floor after missed shots. Back-to-back buckets by Joe Wall and Hamper pushed the lead to 64-45 and a Hamper free throw with 3:26 remaining gave Jesuit it’s largest lead at 73-53. By then, the visitors had spread the floor and slowed the game down, coasting to the finish.

Parker led all scorers with 23 points and added seven rebounds and six assists. Lang went 5-for-6 from downtown and finished with 18 points. Hamper added 14 points and four steals and Wall made it four Crusader players in double-figures with 10 points to go with six rebounds.

Century also had four double-figure scorers and two players with double-doubles. Suckow had 17 points, 10 rebounds and thre blocks and Kyle Chimienti added 11 points with 13 boards and a pair of swats. Kellar and Trey Mubarak each finished with 11. Kellar had five rebounds and Mubarak dished out four assists.

Jesuit shot 47-percent from the field, 44-percent from three and 56-percent at the foul line. Century shot an icy 35-percent with many misses coming from close range. The Jags were just 4-for-19 from beyond the three point line, but did shoot an impressive 16-for-19 at the line and outrebounded the Crusaders 40-31.

The Jaguars return to action tonight at home against Southridge and Jesuit entertains Glencoe.