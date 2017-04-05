METRO LEAGUE BASEBALL: Tuesday Recap

BEAVERTON 4, Liberty 0…Callan McRae tossed a complete game three-hitter as the No. 1-ranked Beavers blanked the Falcons for the second consecutive day, improving to 9-0. The Beavers scored three of their four runs in the first inning, while the Falcons did not get a runner to second base until the seventh inning. Blake Crippen had two of the Falcons hits, including an infield hit to lead off the seventh. After cleanup hitter Brian Bafaro drew a walk, McRae closed out the game with a strikeout and a double-play grounder to third. One night after Joe Hollowell and Kellen O’Connor combined on a four-hit shutout, McRae went the distance, striking out eight with two walks. The Beavers wasted little time getting on the scoreboard as Ryan Hekker led off the first with a line single to left center and scored on Jake Bunn’s double off the center field fence. After Kevin Watson, Jr. reached on a bloop single behind third base, Hollowell plated Bunn with a sacrifice fly to center and Watson scampered home when Trace Hokkanen’s ground ball got past the shortstop for an error. Manny Castinieira belted a home run to right with two outs in the fourth inning to cap the Beavers scoring. Beaverton had seven hits and several balls hit hard into outs, but lost three runners on the bases courtesy of Bafaro, Liberty’s sophomore catcher. Hekker and Watson each had two hits for the Beavers, who begin a two-game series with Jesuit on Friday.

GLENCOE 5, Jesuit 2…Nathan Sprenger’s second double of the game drove in the go-ahead runs as the Crimson Tide scored four runs in the sixth inning to knock off the Crusaders in the Metro League opener for both teams. Jesuit took a 2-1 lead into the bottom of the sixth, when starting pitcher Trevor Blizzard surrendered back-t0-back walks with one out. Freshman James Porter came on to strike out Cole Hoskins before Sprenger delivered the key blow to right field, scoring Karl McFadden and Sam Kirk with the game-winning runs. Two errors led to two more insurance runs for the Tide, who won despite being outhit 6-3. McFadden picked up the win in relief of Matt Elder, tossing 2 1/3 scoreless innings with two strikeouts and no walks. Elder gave up four hits and one earned run in 4 2/3 innings. Blizzard fanned eight over 5 1/3 innings and allowed just two hits. Sprenger had all three hits for the tide, driving in three runs with a run scored. Kyle Knell reached base three times for Jesuit. Game two of the two-game series is at Jesuit’s Sprunk Stadium Wednesday.

Sunset 3, ALOHA 1…Coleman Newsom pitched into the seventh inning and outdueled Aloha junior Matthew Powers as the Apollos took game one of their Metro League series at Aloha. Jason Dumont pitched out of a jam in the seventh to earn the save as the Warriors left the tying runs on base after a walk and an error put two aboard with one out. Dumont drove in the first run of the game with an RBI single after a leadoff walk to Tyler Sumner and a Danner Wintle base hit. Aloha turned a double play to end the threat, then tied the game on Jack Osborne’s line drive home run to center field to lead off the bottom of the second. Dillon May gave the Apollos the lead for good with a two-out, two-run single in the third, scoring Sumner and Wintle. Aloha had opportunities with multiple runners on base, but a pickoff ended the third inning and a double play scuppered a fourth-inning rally after back-to-back singles by Eben Elling and Joe Cassidy. Newsom cruised through the fifth and sixth innings before walking Cassidy to lead off the bottom of the seventh. With one out, Payton Ashbrook hit a soft liner that got through the glove of first baseman Harrison Sailor for an error, putting runners at first and third. Dumont battled through two long at bats against Beau Hellman and Nick Acuavera, but fanned both to close out the win. Wintle had two of Sunset’s nine hits and Dumont reached base three times with a single and two bases on balls. Newsom struck out four and walked three, allowing five hits and one earned run. All nine Sunset hits came off Powers, who fanned four and walked two over six innings.

Century 6, SOUTHRIDGE 0…Oregon Duck recruit Kolby Somers was dominant on the hills as the Jags beat the Skyhawks in the Metro opener for both teams in South Beaverton. The senior southpaw struck out 16 Skyhawks in a three-hit shutout with one walk. Somers also went 2-for-4 at the plate with a double, RBI and two runs scored. Keaton Johnson had two hits and two runs batted in from the leadoff spot and Kyle Chimienti had three hits including a solo home run. Will Wheeler and Luke Wahlstrom combined to strike out nine Jaguar batters, but the Jags had nine hits, including three for extra bases.