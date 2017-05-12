METRO LEAGUE BASEBALL: Thursday Recap

GLENCOE 7, Westview 4…Cole Hoskins pitched a complete game and the Crimson Tide rode a four-run fifth inning outburst to a critical victory over the Metro League champion Wildcats in the final league game for both teams. Although the Tide failed to earn the fourth seed, they raised their power ranking with the win over the then-8th-ranked ‘Cats and will wait for the rest of the state to finish up and hope for a play-in round berth. It was a 3-3 game when a throwing error on Wildcats’ pitcher Ben Braukman on a sacrifice bunt allowed Ethan Doan to score the go-ahead run from second base. Sam Kirk added a two-RBI double and Nathan Sprenger capped the scoring with an RBI single. Kirk finished with three RBI and leadoff batter Karl McFadden scored two runs. Doan had two hits. Willie Weiss went 3-for-4 with a double, run scored and RBI for Westview.

Sunset 4, SOUTHRIDGE 0…Jason Dumont went the distance to give Sunset back-to-back shutouts as the Apollos swept the series against the Skyhawks and nailed down the Metro League’s fourth automatic berth to the OSAA 6A Tournament. Sunset finished in a three-way tie for fourth with Glencoe and Jesuit, but won the head-to-head tiebreaker 3-1.