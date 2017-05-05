METRO LEAGUE BASEBALL: Thursday Recap

CENTURY 1, Aloha 0...The Jaguars finished a week of clutch pitching performances with their most dominating turn yet on the mound.

Sophomore Micky Thompson limited Aloha to one hit and struck out 15 batters without a walk as the Jags defeated the Warriors 1-0. Thompson also reached base three times, going 2-for-2 with a walk.

The Jaguars outhit the Warriors 7-1 and drew three bases on balls from Aloha starting pitcher Aaron Powers, but could only push one run across. Kolby Somers doubled with one out in the third inning, stole third and scored on a Kyle Chimienti ground out.

Powers also went the distance, striking out five in the loss.

Thompson faced just two over the minimum number of batters over seven innings. Any thoughts of a no-hitter were put to rest early when Keegan Rupe singled with one out in the first inning. Thompson retired the next 15 straight Aloha batters before a dropped third strike allowed Nate Acuavera to reach base with one out in the sixth inning. With two outs, Acuavera stole second, then advanced to third on another passed ball. With a full count and the tying run 90 feet away, Thompson fanned Rupe to end the threat, then retired the side on 10 pitches in the seventh to nail down Century’s third straight win and fifth in the last six games.

Somers had two hits and Trevor Sundquist doubled for the second game in a row.

With their third dramatic win of the week, the Jaguars rose to a third-place tie with Glencoe at 8-5, 14-8 overall. Century went from on the bubble for a play-in game entering the week to a position of potentially earning a first-round home game in the playoffs.

BEAVERTON 16, Southridge 4...The Beavers cruised to their sixth consecutive win to take over sole possession of first place in the Metro League standings at 11-4, 18-4 overall. In three wins this week, Beaverton has outscored opponents 41-8. The Beavers wrap up their Metro slate on Monday at Southridge. A win would eliminate all, but Westview from contention for the league title.

SUNSET 4, Glencoe 1...The Apollos dealt a severe blow to Glencoe’s league title aspirations, leading wire-to-wire. Undeterred by a lightning and rain delay, the Apollos got a solo home run from Dillon May in the second inning. Coleman Newsom’s bunt single pushed across another run in the fourth inning. Tyler Sumner’s RBI single and an RBI double by Bryce Labatte in the fifth inning gave Sunset a 4-0 lead. Glencoe scored its only run in the bottom of the fifth when Jarret Pinster doubled and scored on a Justin Groves single. The Crimson Tide loaded the bases with one out in the seventh inning, but May retired the final two batters to polish off a complete game victory. He allowed six hits, struck out three and walked one. Sumner and Newsom each had two hits and an RBI for Sunset. Pinster went 2-for-2 at the plate for Glencoe.