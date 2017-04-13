METRO LEAGUE BASEBALL: Liberty 12, Sunset 4

On a day where most of the prep baseball schedule was washed away, Sunset’s relatively new turf field came in handy once again. Handier for the visiting team in this case.

The Liberty Falcons raced to a big lead and cruised to a 12-4 victory over Sunset in a game that just made it through a rainy afternoon and evening that wiped out most of the prep schedule. Earlier in the day, Hillsboro defeated Sandy 10-4 in a game played at Ron Tonkin Field. Wilsonville trounced Parkrose 19-1 at home. Gaston traveled to Warrenton and defeated the Warriors 10-5 in a non-league game.

Liberty scored single runs in the first two innings, then, leading 2-1, blew the game open with a six-run fourth inning. The Falcons had a 12-1 lead before Sunset scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to make the score a little more respectable.

Neither team was particularly sharp on a miserably wet evening, but Liberty was able to capitalize on five Sunset errors and six bases on balls issued by Apollo pitchers. Liberty wasn’t squeaky clean, committing four errors and walking five, but the Falcons proved to be the more opportunistic team.

Bryan Bafaro drove in five runs for the Falcons, going 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and a run scored. Sophomore lefthander Benjamin Ineson got the win on the mound with a solid five innings, allowing five hits and three walks with two strikeouts.