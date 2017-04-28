METRO LEAGUE BASEBALL: Century 5, Glencoe 1

The days of the three-team Metro League baseball race are a thing of the past.

The Century Jaguars managed just three hits, but came away with a 5-1 win over Glencoe at Ron Tonkin Field Thursday night. After briefly leading the pack following a 5-0 start to league play, the Crimson Tide have dropped three of their last four games. However, at 6-3, the Tide are only 2 1/2 games out of first place just past the halfway point of the season. In fact, six teams are within shooting distance of first-place Westview (9-1) at this point in the season.

The Jaguars tiptoed meekly through the batting order in the early innings as Glencoe starting pitcher Cole Hoskins faced the minimum through three innings. The Tide grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning after a throwing error put Hoskins on base and Nathan Sprenger ripped a double down the left field line off Jags ace Kolby Somers. Somers allowed just three more hits the rest of the way and only one left the infield.

The Jaguars gave their lefty stud the lead in teh fourth inning. Josh Grant led off with a single to left and came around when Kyle Chimienti drove a triple into the left center field gap. Brandon Gordon drove a deep fly to center to plate Chimienti and Century had a 2-0 lead.

Glencoe’s usually reliable defense collapsed in the fifth. Micky Thompson led off with a deep fly to center field that was misplayed. The speedy Thompson rounded the bases and scored after two off-target throws back to the infield. With two outs and a runner at second, a ground ball through the wickets at third base and a dropped pop fly on the infield added two more runs to Century’s tally.

Somers polished off the win by retiring the last nine consecutive batters, fanning seven with one walk and four hits allowed.

Not a lot of offense in the Metro League on Thursday. The Jesuit Crusaders capitalized on a pair of errors to plate two unearned runs, the winning run coming in the top of the seventh inning in a 2-1 victory at Sunset. Two critical errors in the seventh inning allowed Trey Werner to score the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh.

Mick Abel allowed a two-out single to Satchel Phillips in the bottom of the seventh, but struck out Jason Dumont to polish off the complete game victory. The freshman hurler allowed just three hits and struck out six and walked three. Sunset’s only run was also unearned. Abel hit two batters in the sixth. Danner Wintle ran home on an errant throw after stealing third base.

Coleman Newsom was the tough-luck loser for Sunset. The junior allowed just four hits in 6 2/3 innings, striking out five with one base on balls.

Westview strengthened its Metro League lead with a 5-0 win over Liberty. Ben Braukman tossed a three-hit shutout with seven strikeouts and no walks. Luke Pilat and Willie Weiss each went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Weiss drove in two runs with a first-inning triple in a three-run first inning. Smythe England drove in two more runs for Westview in the second inning on a bases loaded fielder’s choice. Jacob Clark came out of the Liberty bullpen to shut down Westview on one hit over the final four innings.