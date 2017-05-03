METRO LEAGUE BASEBALL: Century 4, Westview 3 (10 innings)

Brennan Howell singled and scored the winning run on a bases loaded walk with one out in the bottom of the tenth inning as the Century Jaguars defeated the Westview Wildcats 4-3 in a marathon game one of their two game series.

The game, which took over three hours to complete, was played at Ron Tonkin Field under the lights and did not conclude until nearly 11 p.m. Both teams had numerous opportunities to score the go-ahead or winning run in extra innings until the Jaguars rallied in the 10th.

A pitchers’ duel between two future Division I ballplayers turned into a battle of the bullpens in a pressure cooker of a game where both clubs had to wriggle out of trouble with runners in scoring position late.

Century scored the first run of the game on a two-out RBI double to right center field by Brandon Gordon, scoring pinch runner Brett Bertran. Westview junior pitcher Willie Weiss, a verbal commit to the University of Michigan, retired the first 11 Century batters before Kyle Chimienti drew a two-out walk in the fourth inning and Gordon followed with a drive to the opposite field gap.

Century pitcher Kolby Somers, a future Oregon Duck, was even more impressive on the hill. Somers took a no-hitter into the fifth inning, fanning nine Westview batters in the first three frames, including four in the first after a dropped third strike put Luke Pilat aboard to lead off the game. Jacob Cox had the first hit off Somers, a fifth inning triple, but Somers escaped unscathed after a pair of strikeouts, getting Pilat looking at a slider for his 13th K of the game.

In the sixth, Westview designated hitter Smythe England hit a dribbler between the mound and first and beat it out for an infield hit. Weiss followed with a sharp grounder up the middle for a base hit to put runners at first and second with none out. With Somers’ pitch count climbing, Mante Woods fouled out and Keegan Huey hit another slow bouncer to Somers’ left, this one he was able to field, with the runners advancing to second and third. Having thrown his 111th pitch of the night, Somers gave way to sophomore reliever Jared Gordon, who just the day before had thrown an inning in a junior varsity game. Pitching for the fourth time in five days, with Century’s pitching depth taxed due to an injury to Mike Lo Bue, Gordon followed the fireballing southpaw Somers with a steady stream of offspeed stuff from the right side.

Whatever Gordon was trying to sell, the Wildcats were not buying. Ben Braukman walked on five pitches to load the bases and Cox followed by looking at six pitches, including an incredibly close 2-2 offering, before walking in the tying run. Josh Moreno followed suit by looking at four pitches. With the count 2-2 and 15 pitches having gone by without a Wildcat swinging the bat, Moreno stroked a sharp grounder through the wickets of Gordon for a two-run single up the middle and the ‘Cats grabbed a 3-1 lead. Gordon finally got out of the inning by striking out number nine hitter Jason Tai on a full count pitch.

The ‘Cats lead didn’t last long. With one out, Brennan Howell lifted a pop up behind shortstop that was dropped for an error. Sophomore outfielder Micky Thompson followed with a deep shot over the head of the right fielder for an RBI triple. Up stepped freshman Ian Lawson to pinch hit. The only previous varsity at bat for the athletic, 6-2 frosh resulted in a home run at McNary three weeks ago. Lawson battled to a full count then took a pitch that appeared to be low, but was called a third strike by the home plate umpire. Century head coach Mason Wright charged down the third base line and briefly, but vehemently protested, miraculously avoiding an ejection. One pitch later, his nerves were calmed as Jared Gordon laced a hard ground ball just inside the bag at third for a game-tying RBI double.

Weiss pitched into the seventh, before giving way to Keegan Huey with one out. Neither team scored in the final inning of regulation, but both teams put runners at third base in the eighth and ninth innings without scoring. In the 10th, Huey hit a towering shot to deep left center field that hit the base of the wall over 400 feet away for a one-out double. After scooting to third base on a fly out to right, Huey was left stranded when Gordon struck out Tyler Antich, the fifth inning in the last six in which the Wildcats left at least one runner in scoring position.

In the 10th, Howell jumped on the first pitch and slapped a ground ball through the hole on the right side. Thompson followed with a sacrifice bunt and reached first when the ball was misplayed, the third Westview error of the game. Andrew Keizur flied out to right field, but the runners held their ground. With Jared Gordon at the plate and a 2-0 count, Huey wheeled around to throw a pickoff to second base, but nobody covered the bag. After a slight hesitation, he threw the ball to Cox at his shortstop position. Had he stepped off the rubber, the hesitant throw would have been legal, but a balk was called moving the runners into scoring position.

The ‘Cats opted to intentionally walk Gordon to load the bases, but the manouever backfired. Johnson, the number nine hitter in the order, laid off a breaking ball just off the plate to force a full count, then fouled off a pitch before taking a fastball high. The intense Wright restrained himself, ushering Thompson to the third base bag and making sure he touched it before joining in the celebration.

Howell reached base three times with two hits and scored two of Century’s four runs. Leadoff batter Josh Grant also had two hits. Gordon got the win, going 4 1/3 innings with five strikeouts and three walks, allowing four hits and one earned run. England was the only Wildcat with two hits. Cox walked twice, reaching base three times.

Both teams stranded ten runners on base. The Jaguars’ only error was a dropped foul fly that did not cost them. Two of Century’s four runs were unearned. The Jaguars outhit the Wildcats 8-7.

It’s safe to say that most of the Metro League was rooting for Century as there is a logjam of five teams, including Century, within three games of the Wildcats in the loss column. Westview dropped to 9-2 in league play and 16-5 overall with the loss. Beaverton defeated Sunset 11-3 to improve to 9-4, a game behind Westview in second. Glencoe is a game back of Beaverton in third at 7-4 with Jesuit a half game behind the Crimson Tide at 7-5. The Crusaders lost a non-league game to McMinnville 5-4 Tuesday, while Glencoe had the day off after beating Liberty on Monday. Century improved to 6-5 (12-8 overall) with the win and took a huge jump in the power rankings from #34 to #25 as they attempt to secure a postseason bid.

The teams meet for game two of the series at Westview today and the game will be broadcast live on KUIK 1360 with pregame coverage beginning at 4:55 p.m.