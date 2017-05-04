METRO LEAGUE BASEBALL: Century 2, Westview 0

It took less than half the amount of time to play than the previous night’s game, but the series finale between Century and Westview sure didn’t lack for drama.

For the second night in a row, Brennan Howell sparked a game-winning rally with a base hit, scoring the winning run on a two-out, two-RBI pinch-hit double by Trevor Sundquist in the seventh inning of a 2-0 victory at Westview High School.

Kyle Chimienti throttled the Wildcats on three hits over 6 2/3 innings to help the Jaguars clinch a much-needed series sweep, pulling them within two games of league leader Westview with four games left in the Metro League schedule for both schools. Jacob Cox allowed just five hits and no walks in a complete game performance, but for the second night in a row the Wildcats failed to deliver with runners in scoring position late.

Only one Wildcat had a hit out of the infield when Smyth England doubled down the right field line in the sixth inning. Evan Williamson had reached base on a one-out infield hit, but was held at third when Jaguars’ right fielder Micky Thompson quickly got the ball back to the infield after it slowed in the soggy outfield grass. After walking Willie Weiss intentionally to load the bases with one out, Chimienti buckled down to strike out cleanup hitter Keegan Huey on a 2-2 fastball on the outside corner, then caught Mante Woods looking at a backdoor breaking ball.

A scoreless game in the seventh inning, Howell blooped a base hit to left field and Micky Thompson followed with a slow roller to shortstop, beating Weiss’ throw to first for an infield hit. Up stepped senior Trevor Sundquist to pinch-hit for the catcher Keizer. After falling behind 0-2, Sundquist drove a Cox pitch into the left center field gap to plate both runners. After the relay throw sailed over the head of Westview catcher Carter Sakamoto, Sundquist broke for third, but was gunned down for the final out of the inning.

Three outs away from a series sweep, Chimienti was near the daily pitch limit, entering the bottom of the seventh with 105 pitches thrown. He retired Ben Braukman on a grounder to third as first baseman Kolby Somers scooped a low throw out of the dirt. Then Cox worked the count full before lining out to Thompson in right field. It was Chimienti’s 116th pitch of the contest, requiring a change to be made. On came freshman righthander Ian Lawson, who quickly jumped ahead of Tyler Antich 0-2 before retiring the Wildcats’ first baseman on a pop up to short.

Chimienti finished with eight strikeouts and three walks, improving to 2-1 on the season, and also had one of the Jaguars’ five hits. Lawson recorded his first varsity save. Howell had two hits and a run scored for the second night in a row for the Jags, while Sundquist won a game with a two-run double for the second time this season, having walked off a win against West Albany at the Crater Tournament back in March.

Westview sophomore Evan Williamson reached base twice, going 1-for-2 with a walk after getting the start in center field for Luke Pilat (illness). Weiss reached base twice on walks and England had an extra base hit for the second game in a row.

Westview, now leading Beaverton (10-4, 17-4) by percentage points, opens a series against Jesuit (7-5, 11-11) at home on Monday before finishing the regular season with two games against Glencoe. Century and Aloha moved up the first game of their series to Thursday with the weather forecast predicting rain and high temperatures back into the 50’s for Friday.