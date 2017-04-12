METRO LEAGUE BASEBALL: Beavers No-Hit Jesuit, Now 10-1

After giving up double-digit hits and runs and a walk-off home run in their first loss of the season, the Beaverton Beavers rediscovered a winning recipe at home Tuesday.

Callan McRae and Joe Hollowell combined on a no-hitter with eight strikeouts and the Beavers pounced on a defensive lapse with timely hitting to defeat the Jesuit Crusaders 4-1.

McRae was three outs away from a no-hitter when the Beavers’ defense buckled behind him, but did not snap. Carrying a 4-0 lead after four unearned runs in the third inning, McRae walked the leadoff batter in the seventh, then watched as two potential double-play grounders squirted between the legs of his third baseman as Matt Kilpatrick raced home with the first Jesuit run. That third baseman would atone by recording the final three outs on the mound.

McRae left the hill after 95 pitches with the tying run coming to the plate. Hollowell got a third-time’s-a-charm double play grounder off the bat of Skyler Loverink before fanning Mick Abel to close out the save. Hollowell also delivered two of Beaverton’s six hits, including a two-out RBI single.

While Jesuit could only cash in one run on Beaverton’s three errors, the Beavers jumped on a mental lapse from Jesuit starting pitcher Trevor Blizzard to put up a crooked number in the third. With runners at first and second and one down, Blizzard coaxed a comebacker from Wyatt Christopherson that should have gotten the Crusaders out of the inning. But the ‘Sader southpaw froze with indecisiveness before throwing wide of the mark to second as the Beavers loaded the bases. Blizzard got OSU recruit Kevin Watson, Jr. to ground into a force at home, but Trace Hokkanen lined a single to left to plate a pair of runs, Watson, Jr scored on a wild pitch and Hollowell grounded a single past second baseman Ennis Ferguson to chase home Hokkanen, giving McRae plenty of cushion.

Beaverton’s senior southpaw fanned seven and walked three. All three Beaverton errors came on routine grounders right through the five-hole. Jesuit committed two errors, while Blizzard walked only one man with three strikeouts in his four innings pitched. Junior Trey Werner retired all six batters he faced in relief with two punchouts.

Beaverton is scheduled to open a key two-game Metro League series with Westview at home Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. The second game of the series at Westview is scheduled for broadcast on KUIK on Thursday. The game times and locations are subject to change due to rain in the forecast this week.

That rain, which began falling heavily after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night, brought a premature end to a Metro League game at Tonkin Field between Century and Sunset. The second game of a series that began with an 8-0 Century win on Saturday was tied 0-0 in the sixth inning with Century batting, a runner at first and nobody out. Both teams have games scheduled Wednesday and Thursday, with Sunset taking on Liberty in a Metro League series and Century facing McNary in a two-game non-league series. Game one will be at Salem-Keizer Volcanoes Stadium at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Both starting pitchers were still on the bump at the time the game was halted. Century junior Michael Lo Bue wriggled out of a jam in the top of the sixth inning. After a leadoff walk to Tyler Sumner and a stolen base, Lo Bue got Danner Wintle to pop out on a 3-2 change-up and painted the outside corner with a fastball to fan Jason Dumont. A hit batter and a walk loaded the bases with two outs before Isaac Lovings flied out to center field to end the threat and keep zeros on the board.

Century got a runner to third base in the first inning after a leadoff error, but Sunset junior Coleman Newsom fanned cleanup hitter Brandon Gordon to close the frame. The Jaguars did not get another runner into scoring position until the fifth, when Justyn Herzog led off with a single to right center and was sacrificed to second by Andrew Keizur. A throwing error on Micky Thompson’s grounder to third put runners at first and second, but Sumner grounded into a an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play.