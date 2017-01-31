METRO GIRLS BASKETBALL: Westview 71, Aloha 23

Nicole Flennaugh went 7-for-10 from behind the three-point line and scored 20 of her game-high 28 points in the first half as the Wildcats rolled at home.

The Warriors scored the first points of the game on a steal and layup by junior guard Kylie Olmstead, but Westview retaliated with a 21-0 run on the way to a 27-4 lead at the end of one quarter.

Flennaugh got on an early roll, hitting four of five from downtown in the opening period and 6-of-8 overall to pile of 17 points in the period. The Wildcats hit 11-of-17 from the field in the opening quarter, forced nine Aloha turnovers and outrebounded the Warriors 14-4.

The Wildcats extended their lead to 38-6 before the Warriors scored the final four points of the half at the free throw line.

Flennaugh hit back-to-back treys before Yu Ishii followed with a three-pointer of her own as the Wildcats pushed the lead to 55-13 in the third quarter. Westview scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter as the lead peaked at 67-18.

Alexis Meyer finished with 21 points and nine rebounds and Ishii dished out five assists to go with eight points. Sophomore post Kamryn Jones had an off night scoring with four points, but tied Meyer with a game-high nine rebounds.

The Wildcats defense held Aloha to 14-percent shooting (8-for-57), while connecting on 45-percent of their shots (27-60) and 47-percent from three (8-17).

Westview returns to action Wednesday night against Century, a game that will be broadcast live on 1360 KUIK