METRO GIRLS BASKETBALL: Westview 59, Century 41

Maybe it was the early tip time, but the Westview girls basketball team got off to a slow start Wednesday night.

The Wildcats turned the game around with a dominant second half, outscoring Century 36-13 over the final two periods to defeat the Jaguars 59-41 in a Metro League make-up game at Westview High School.

The Wildcats have one more game to make up, when they host the Glencoe Crimson Tide next Wednesday. The game will also be broadcast live on 1360 KUIK.

Down 23-12 early in the second period, the ‘Cats appeared flat and sluggish on both ends, missing several open shots on the offensive end, while failing to close out on Century’s three-point bomber Megan Still on defense, while allowing the sneaky C.J. Buckley to score in the paint and from midrange. The two seniors combined to score 25 of of the Jaguars’ points in the first half as Westview narrowed the gap to 28-23 at halftime.

Sophomore Nicole Flennaugh, the Wildcats’ leading scorer on the season, missed nine of her first ten shots two days after drilling seven three-pointers in ten attempts in a rout over Aloha. Flennaugh found the best way to scrape off the ice on a cold shooting night: layups.

The taller Wildcats dominated the glass on the night, outrebounding Century 36-22 with an overwhelming 18-6 edge on the offensive glass. Westivew continued to pound the boards in the second half while extending a 1-2-2 zone into more aggressive traps, forcing 14 Jaguars turnovers over the final 16 minutes. Whether it was a missed shot or a giveaway, the ‘Cats repeatedly beat the Jags’ guards down the floor in transition in the second half, scoring 15 fast break points with several more buckets coming on rebounded misses at the end of the break.

Katie McConnell scored on just such a putback, following Macie Lewis’ steal and missed layup to return the lead to Westview 32-31 with 1:56 to go in the third quarter. After Buckley missed a three, Westview’s 6-3 senior backup center Leslie Curtiss got the rebound and a quick outlet to Flennaugh, who missed on a three-pointer, but Curtiss hustled down the floor to clear the rebound and hit the follow-up. Then Buckley giftwrapped a pass right to Flennaugh, who drove right past Jackie Padilla like a Toro Bravo in the bullring for an uncontested layup as Century’s exasperated head coach Dave Gainey called time out to try to stop the hemorrhage.

The quarter ended with Westview in front 38-33, but provided little relief for Century. The ‘Cats continued to expand their lead as McConnell started two productive fast breaks with a steal and a block and Flennaugh’s fifth steal of the night led to a Meyers layup giving Westview a 44-33 lead. Still hit the first of her two threes in the final period to bring the lead back to single digits, but Meyers hit her second three of the night bump the Wildcat advantage back to 47-36 where it would only grow the rest of the game.

With a big advantage in turnover margin and offensive rebounds, the Wildcats got 16 more shot attempts than Century, connecting on 25-of-57 (44%). Century shot 39-percent from the field and 35% (6-17) from three-point range. Still hit 5-of-10 from downtown and 9-of-16 overall to score a game-high 23 points. Buckley added 15 points for the Jags. Only one other Century player scored as Janelle Maligaya scored all three of her points in the first half.

Meyer and Flennaugh each had 16 points for Westview. Meyer added six rebounds, five on the offensive end, and Flennaugh had three assists to go with five steals. Flennaugh finished the game by hitting five of her final seven shots after a cold start. Kamryn Jones scored 13 points and was one rebound away from a double-double, chipping in with three assists, two steals and two blocks.

The Wildcats moved into a third-place tie with Jesuit at 6-3 in the Metro League standings and improved to 10-5 overall. Century dropped to 2-8 and 7-11 overall. The Wildcats and Crusaders square off at Jesuit Friday night, while Century plays at Glencoe Friday.