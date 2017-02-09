METRO GIRLS BASKETBALL: Westview 43, Glencoe 40

In a game where the posts put up monster numbers, Westview got two key plays from guards in the final minute to secure a win over Glencoe.

Nicole Flennaugh knocked down a six-foot leaner from the left of the lane with 48 seconds left and Alexis Meyer secured a critical rebound and hit both ends of one-and-one free throws with 20 seconds to go as the Wildcats outlasted the Crimson Tide 43-40 Wednesday night at Westview High School.

The teams went into the contest tied in the standings. Westview moved into a tie with Jesuit in third place (8-4 Metro, 12-6 overall) and Glencoe slipped into fifth place (7-5, 12-8). The teams will meet again at Glencoe on Tuesday.

The Tide overcame a 14-point first-half deficit to take the lead briefly in the final period when junior wing Aisling Taylor knocked in a 15-foot jumper with a little under four minutes left in the game. Taylor had entered the game for the first time just moments earlier and kept a Tide possession alive with a tipped rebound leading to a Jordyn Feinauer three-pointer that pulled Glencoe within one.

Westview answered Taylor’s goal with a quick bucket from Kamryn Jones, which would be the final notch in an 18-point, 16-rebound effort from the sophomore post. That gave Westview a 39-38 lead with 3:48 to play and the score would stay put until Flennaugh’s clutch shot, which came after the sophomore point guard weaved between two Glencoe defenders on a possession where the Wildcats ran well over a minute off the clock trying to draw the Tide out of their matchup zone defense.

Flennaugh finished the night with 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting, including 3-of-6 from three-point range. Jones recorded a double-double for the second consecutive night and the seventh time this season.

Westview needed every point and rebound from Jones to counteract Glencoe’s Abby Anderson, who led all scorers with 20 points and added 12 rebounds, six steals and a pair of assists. Anderson, who never left the floor and appeared to be running on fumes at times, hit a pair of free throws with 33 seconds left to pull Glencoe within 41-40. With Glencoe pressuring full court with fouls to give, Anderson stole Jones’ inbounds pass just outside the three-point line and drove the lane, but her go-ahead shot bounced off the back of the iron and into the hands of Meyer, who aggressively snatched the ball out of the air. Fouled with 20 seconds left, Meyer calmly hit both ends of her one-and-one free throws, only the second trip to the line for the Wildcats on the night. The senior guard recorded ten points and was one rebound away from a double-double.

Glencoe’s Feinauer got two shots at a game-tying three-pointer before the buzzer sounded, the first just rimmed off and the second never made it to the iron.

Eight of Jones’ 16 boards came in the first quarter when the Wildcats ripped down seven offensive rebounds, six of them courtesy of Jones. The Crimson Tide were outrebounded 25-15 in the first half, but flipped the script in the second half, outscoring Westview 9-0 on second-chance points in the final two periods. Glencoe shot just 30-percent from the field and connected on just 2-of-14 from three-point land, but turned the ball over only five times in the game, while forcing 11 Westview turnovers. The Tide outscored the Wildcats 8-4 at the foul line.

Both teams used just seven players after having played a game the night before. Glencoe went with its five starters for all but a few minutes of the game. Anderson was the only double-figure scorer for the Tide and shot all of their 12 free throws in the contest.

Westview moved up a notch in the OSAA 6A power rankings to #12, while Glencoe held steady at #16. Glencoe hosts Liberty Friday night, while Westview entertains Jesuit before traveling to Glencoe for the rematch on Tuesday.